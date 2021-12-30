PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Dabang Delhi hammers defending champions Bengal Warriors - WATCH

Avenging the loss of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final, the Dabang Delhi hammered the defending champions Bengal Warriors 52-35 in match number 19 of PKL 2021.



The Dabangs cruised to an easy win as the raiding duo of Naveen Goyat and Vijay Malik run riot in the Warriors defence. Their woefully out of form defensive duo of Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar too pocketed multiple points in what was a near-perfect night for them.

Dabang Delhi v/s Bengal Warriors Highlights



