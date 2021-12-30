Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Dabang Delhi hammers defending champions Bengal Warriors - WATCH

Dabang Delhi avenged their 2019 final loss against the Bengal Warriors defeating them 52-35.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Kabaddi
X
Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh completed his Super 10, but found no real support from his defense.
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 30 Dec 2021 6:18 AM GMT

Avenging the loss of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final, the Dabang Delhi hammered the defending champions Bengal Warriors 52-35 in match number 19 of PKL 2021.

The Dabangs cruised to an easy win as the raiding duo of Naveen Goyat and Vijay Malik run riot in the Warriors defence. Their woefully out of form defensive duo of Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar too pocketed multiple points in what was a near-perfect night for them.

Dabang Delhi v/s Bengal Warriors Highlights


Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X