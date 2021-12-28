Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Tamil Thalaivas hold U Mumba to a draw - WATCH

Tamil Thalaivas held U Mumba to a 30-30 draw in match number 15 of PKL 2021.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba PKL
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 28 Dec 2021 5:58 AM GMT

The match number 15 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 turned into a nail-biting encounter as the Tamil Thalaivas held U Mumba to a 30-30 draw, thanks to a stunning tackle in the final raid of the match.

The Thaliavas started the match in a dominating fashion before Mumba raced to a lead inflicting two all-outs. Having kept his team in the contest singlehandedly for the most part of the match with 15 raid points, V Ajith failed to escape in the final do-or-die raid as Thalaivas succeeded in holding the match to a draw.

