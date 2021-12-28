PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat UP Yoddha 32-29 - WATCH

A brilliant all-round show from Jaipur Pink Panthers helped them defeat UP Yoddha's 32-29 in match number 16 of PKL 2021. A third consecutive super 10 from Arjun Deshwal and vital contributions from captain Deepak Niwas Hooda and all-rounder Nitin Rawal has helped them climb up to the third spot in the points table.



Despite the brilliance of Surender Gill, the failure of Pardeep Narwal meant that the UP Yoddha were never really in contention to clinch the victory. They did come close towards the end, but a two-point do-or-die attempt from Deepak Niwas Hooda all but sealed their fate.

