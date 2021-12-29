PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Haryana Steelers register their first win of season - WATCH

The Haryana Steelers registered their first win of PKL 2021, edging past the Telugu Titans 39-37. The Steelers took a massive lead at the end of the first 20 minutes and then maintained it throughout the match.



The Titans' woes were highlighted by the fact that their star raider Siddharth Desai did not take the mat in the second half, due to an injury. Their captain Rohit Kumar's disappointing run continued as they relied on the young Ankit Beniwal and Rakesh Gowda to see them through. The Steelers, however, saw the emergence of Meetu Sharma as a force in a match when their captain Vikas Kandola was kept quiet.

Telugu Titans v/s Haryana Steelers Highlights



