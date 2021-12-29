Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS - Haryana Steelers register their first win of season - WATCH

The Haryana Steelers went past Telugu Titans 39-37. Watch highlights here.

Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers Kabaddi
Meetu starred for Haryana Steelers in their first win of PKL 2021

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 Dec 2021 5:59 AM GMT

The Haryana Steelers registered their first win of PKL 2021, edging past the Telugu Titans 39-37. The Steelers took a massive lead at the end of the first 20 minutes and then maintained it throughout the match.

The Titans' woes were highlighted by the fact that their star raider Siddharth Desai did not take the mat in the second half, due to an injury. Their captain Rohit Kumar's disappointing run continued as they relied on the young Ankit Beniwal and Rakesh Gowda to see them through. The Steelers, however, saw the emergence of Meetu Sharma as a force in a match when their captain Vikas Kandola was kept quiet.

Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
