PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s UP Yoddha - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

UP Yoddha are ready to take on the Haryana Steelers from the land of Kabaddi in match number 49 of PKL 2021. The UP franchise will be in action once again after displaying a defensive masterclass against the Bulls. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of the encounter between two neighbourhood rivals.

Strategic Takeaways

UP gaffer Jasveer Singh gave a huge statement in the last game after removing Pardeep Narwal from the mat at a very early stage of the match. Jasveer proved the point that his team tactics won't rely on one raider. As per the sources, the Uttar Pradesh based franchise may start Iranian Mohammad Taghi ahead of Pardeep if the record-breaker fails to prove himself match-fit.

Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar will be expecting his Dhakad Boys to move on from their previous disastrous outing. Steelers had a forgettable outcome in the last where Tamil Thalaivas outplayed them by 45-26.

Head to Head

Both of the franchises are the latest entrants to the PKL roster hence we witnessed only four encounters between them. Where the head-to-head count remains equal for both sides. In their last face-off, UP emerged victorious with the help of Shrikant Jadhav's marvellous Super 10. Vinay (8 raid points) and Ravi Kumar (5 tackle points) were only positives for Steelers from that encounter, although both of them may stay on the substitute bench tonight.

Overall H2H record:

4 - Matches

2 - UP Yoddha

2 - Haryana Steelers

0 - Tie

When to watch?

UP Yoddha will be up against the Haryana Steelers side on the 22nd matchday of PKL season eight. The nail-biting contest between two neighbours will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 12th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (All-rounder)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ankit (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (Raider)

Shubham Kumar Baliyan (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Shrikant Jadhav (UP Yoddha)

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Haryana attack vs UP defence

It will be a tough task for the raiding department of Steelers to breach the robust defensive wall of UP Yoddha. The trio of captain Vikash Kandola, Meetu Sharma and Rohit Gulia is capable of doing it but their inconsistency is something that has annoyed the coach Rakesh Kumar a lot.

UP Yoddha defensive statistics this season:

8 - Matches

73 - Successful tackles

86 - Tackle points

10.75 - Average tackle points

13 - Super tackles

2 - Super 10s

32.33% - Tackle points contribution in total points