PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s U Mumba - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Haryana Steelers versus U Mumba is a battle between two young coaches who are yet to hit their forties. Rakesh Kumar will be expecting his Dhakad Boys to outperform his former side in match number 32 of PKL 2021. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of the clash between dynamic U Mumba and robust Haryana Steelers.

Strategic Takeaways

Only Dabang Delhi KC has managed to strike down U Mumba so far. Newcomer right corner Rinku's confidence must be sky-high after subduing Pardeep Narwal previously. Coach Rajaguru might be worried about Mumba's panicked antics in crucial situations as such mistakes led them to settle for ties, two times in the last three games. Haryana Steelers breached the defensive fortress of Gujarat Giants in the previous fixture and Rakesh Kumar will be hoping to continue the same rhythm.

Head to Head

U Mumba leads the head-to-head count against Dhakad Boys with a hefty margin. Haryana's season seven campaign came to an end after being eliminated by U Mumba in Eliminator 2. Abhishek Singh and Vikash Kandola are strike raiders for their respective franchises, both of them have a Super 10 from their last meeting. Club legend Surender Nada will be up against his former side where he touched his career peak.

Overall H2H record:

9 - Matches

6 - U Mumba

3 - Haryana Steelers

0 - Tie

When to watch?

U Mumba will be up against Haryana Steelers on the 14th matchday of PKL season eight. The encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 4th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (All-rounder)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ravi Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Mohsen Maghsoudlou (All-rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Sunil Siddhagawli (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Rinku (Right Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Players to Watch out For

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

V Ajith Kumar (U Mumba)

Key Battle

V Ajith Kumar vs Jaideep Dahiya

V Ajith who made had debut campaign in season seven now plays a vital role in U Mumba's raiding department. He has scored a total of 48 raid points including two Super 10s in five matches. The U Mumba left raider will be threatened by Haryana's left cover Jaideep Dahiya who is the joint top scorer of tackle points this season. Jaideep is topping the charts alongside Sumit Sangwan having 17 tackle points from five outings