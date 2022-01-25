Kabaddi
PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s Telugu Titans– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 76 of PKL 2021 between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans.
Yet another rescheduled fixture, thanks to Covid-19, the Haryana Steelers will take on the Telugu Titans in match 77 of PKL 2021.
Strategic Takeaways
The Steelers are on a winning spree, having won all their previous three fixtures. On the other hand, the Titans have won just one of their previous 13 encounters and are the only team yet to cross the 20 point barrier in the points table.
Head to Head
There is nothing to separate Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans when it comes to head to head encounters. The last time the two sides met, the Titans went down by two points after a stunning show from Haryana raiders Meetu Sharma and Rohit Gulia.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 6
Won by Telugu Titans – 3
Won by Haryana Steelers – 3
Tied – 3
When to Watch?
The only match of the day between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 25th January 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Haryana Steelers
Vikas Kandola (Captain)
Rohit Gulia
Meetu Sharma
Jaideep Kuldeep
Ravi Kumar
Surendar Nada
Mohit Nandal
Telugu Titans
Rajnish Dalal
Ankit Beniwal
Adarsh T
Prince
Surinder Singh
Sandeep Kandola (Captain)
Akash Chaudhary
Players to Watch Out
Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)
Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)
Jaideep Kuldeep (Haryana Steelers)
Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)