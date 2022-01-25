PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s Telugu Titans– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Yet another rescheduled fixture, thanks to Covid-19, the Haryana Steelers will take on the Telugu Titans in match 77 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

The Steelers are on a winning spree, having won all their previous three fixtures. On the other hand, the Titans have won just one of their previous 13 encounters and are the only team yet to cross the 20 point barrier in the points table.

Head to Head

There is nothing to separate Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans when it comes to head to head encounters. The last time the two sides met, the Titans went down by two points after a stunning show from Haryana raiders Meetu Sharma and Rohit Gulia.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by Telugu Titans – 3

Won by Haryana Steelers – 3

Tied – 3

When to Watch?

The only match of the day between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 25th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Rohit Gulia

Meetu Sharma

Jaideep Kuldeep

Ravi Kumar

Surendar Nada

Mohit Nandal

Telugu Titans

Rajnish Dalal

Ankit Beniwal

Adarsh T

Prince

Surinder Singh

Sandeep Kandola (Captain)

Akash Chaudhary

Players to Watch Out

Adarsh T (Telugu Titans)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Jaideep Kuldeep (Haryana Steelers)

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)