Pro Kabaddi: Haryana Steelers v/s Puneri Paltan - Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Haryana Steelers take on the Puneri Paltan in match 108 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

A good bounce back after a slow start to the season has the Haryana Steelers sitting comfortably on the third spot in the points table. With a playoff spot assured more or less, they would want to win atleast two more games to have it sealed completely.

The Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, came crashing down to the earth against the Patna Pirates and once again find themselves in a spot of bother. Despite a late resurgence they continue to struggle at number 11 in the table, but the fact that they have six games in hand holds them in a good stead for now.

Head to Head

The Steelers emerged victorious when they took on the Paltan earlier this season, but the latter continues to enjoy an advantage over the former.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by Haryana Steelers – 4

Won by Puneri Paltan – 5

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 11th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Mohit

Jaideep

Ashish

Vinay

Ravi Kumar

Akshay

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar

Mohit Goyat

Nitin Tomar (Captain)

Abinesh Nadarajan

Sanket Sawant

Sombir

Karamvir

Players to Watch Out

Aslam Inamdar (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Aslam Inamdar v/s Jaideep

Two of the breakout stars of PKL 2021 Aslam Indamdar and Jaideep go head to head in this contest. With a win being the only for the Paltan, it is inevitable that Aslam counters the Jaideep threat cautiously.