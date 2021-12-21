PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers - Preview, Squad, Expected 7, Schedule

Legendary Rakesh Kumar on the side

Rakesh Kumar made his coaching debut with Haryana Steelers last season. The 38-year-old gaffer had a glorious playing career and is considered as one of the greatest of this game. He garnered wide praises for taking the underdog squad of Haryana to the playoffs round.

Haryana had a stable approach while sitting at the auction table. Steelers focused more on making a balanced roster rather than going for big names. We can see the perfect mixture of experience and youth in their roster for season eight.

Surender Nada is going to make a comeback in PKL after missing out for a long time due to injuries. His last Pro Kabaddi game was the Steelers' opening game of season six. He later joined Haryana's coaching staff the same season. Nada will be teaming up with another corner defender who is also making a comeback to the Pro Kabaddi stage. Shrikant Tewthia was not part of any PKL franchise for the first time in season seven and is set to keep the right corner position.

Experienced cover defenders Ravi Kumar and Rajesh Narwal are expected to feature in Starting 7. Right cover Ravi Kumar and left cover Rajesh Narwal was bought by Haryana Steelers at the auction price of 27.5 lakhs and 10 lakhs respectively.

Captain Vikash in charge

Vikash Kandola has been the face of the Haryana Steelers franchise and is awarded captaincy for season eight. Vikash will be accompanying the former Gujarat Giants captain Rohit Gulia whom the Steelers paid a whopping auction price of 83 lakhs. Raiding sensation Meetu Sharma will be challenged by Vinay Tevathia and Iranian Mohammad Maghsoudlou for the third raider spot. Vinay had a stellar debut with Steelers last season scoring 123 raid points in 23 matches.

Haryana Steelers expected Starting7

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (Raider)

Vinay / Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rajesh Narwal (Left Cover)

Ravi Kumar (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Shrikant Tewthia (Right Corner)

Announced fixtures

Patna Pirates - 23 December 2021

Jaipur Pink Panthers - 25 December 2021

Telugu Titans - 28 December 2021

Bengaluru Bulls - 30 December 2021

Gujarat Giants - 2 January 2022

U Mumba - 4 January 2022

Bengal Warriors - 7 January 2022

Tamil Thalaivas - 10 January 2022

UP Yoddha - 12 January 2022

Dabang Delhi KC - 15 January 2022

Puneri Paltan - 19 January 2022

Squad

Raiders- Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal

All-rounders- Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas

Defenders- Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit