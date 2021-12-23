PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s Patna Pirates – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out For, Head to Head, Key Battle

The sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see three-time champions Patna Pirates take on the Rakesh Kumar coached Haryana Steelers. Here, we take a look at how both the teams shape up ahead of their opening encounter.



Strategy Corner

After two back to back disappointing seasons, the Patna Pirates coach decided it was time to overhaul. They let go of their star raider Pardeep Narwal and have a newbie PKL captain in Prashanth Kumar Rai ably supported by Sachin Tanwar and Monu Goyat in the raiding department. As it always has, the Pirates defence looks shaky this time as well.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, look more balanced on paper. They too have a new captain in Vikas Kandola, but the presence of Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada and other experienced names would mean there is not too much pressure on him. The captain has spoken highly of their new find Meetu Sharma, and it would be interesting to see if he gets a look in right away.

Head to Head

Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates have faced off a total of five times, with the men in green winning only one of those contests. In fact, the Steelers have been Achilles heels for the Pirates and they are yet to win a match against them since their last title-winning campaign in 2017.

Overall H2H

Played – 5

Won by Haryana Steelers – 3

Won by Patna Pirates – 1

Tie – 1

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 22nd December 2021.

LIVE Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain) (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rajesh Narwal (Left Cover)

Ravi Kumar (Right Cover)

Surendar Nada (Left Corner)

Shrikant Tewthia (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikas Kandola, Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Nader, Bijendra Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Srikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash Dahiya, Mohit

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain) (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Sandeep (Left Cover)

Neeraj (Right Cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left Corner)

Shubham Shinde (Right Corner)

Squad: Neeraj Kumar, Monu, Mohit, Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan, Sahil Mann, Jangkun Lee, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Monu Goyat, Guman Singh, Sourav Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Shubham Shinde, Sandeep

Players to Watch out

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates)

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Vikas Kandola v/s Sachin Tanwar

The raiding battle between two star raiders Vikas Kandola and Sachin Tanwar could well shape the outcome of this match.