Pro Kabaddi: Haryana Steelers v/s Gujarat Giants– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Haryana Steelers take on the Gujarat Giants with an aim to break into the top 2 in the points table in match 84 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

The Steelers are enjoying a good run of form and have lost a single of their previous four matches. Their defensive unit is looking more and more threatening with each passing game and the able support provided by the raiding trio of Vikas, Meetu and Rohit holds them in a good stead.

The Giants, on the other hand, had a horrible return to the mat, falling to 19-point loss to the Dabang Delhi. Their famed defensive unit continues to struggle and the prolonged absence of Ravinder Pahal has not done them any good. They do have a new raiding sensation though – Pradeep Kumar.

Head to Head

The Steelers have an edge over the Giants in a head to head encounters, including a two-point win over them earlier this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 8

Won by Haryana Steelers – 5

Won by Gujarat Giants – 2

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The first of the day between Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 31st January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Rohit Gulia

Meetu Sharma

Jaideep Kuldeep

Ravi Kumar

Surendar Nada

Mohit Nandal

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh HS

Sunil (Captain)

Parvesh Bhainswal

Pradeep Kumar

Rakesh Narwal

Ankit

Girish Ernak

Players to Watch Out

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep (Haryana Steelers)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)

Pradeep (Gujarat Giant)

Key Battle

Vikas Kandola v/s Parvesh Bhainswal

Stopping the inform Vikas Kandola will be the primary task of the Giants, if they are to win this contest against the Steelers. Parvesh has been the best defender for the Giants this season and the onus will ultimately fall on him to keep the opposing captain quiet.