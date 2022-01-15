PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s Dabang Delhi KC - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The wounded Dabang Delhi side is up against the Haryana Steelers in match number 55 of PKL 2021 after suffering back to back losses in their last two games. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of the anticipating clash between two neighbouring hubs of Kabaddi.

Strategic Takeaways

Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda would want to forget their previous fixture quickly to focus on a future campaign. The capital-based franchise was thrashed by Bengaluru Bulls in the absence of raiding sensation Naveen Kumar Goyat. We are unsure about Naveen's participation today as his injury seems a serious one. On the other hand, Haryana coach Rakesh Kumar would want his Dhakad Boys to utilise this golden opportunity.

Head to Head

Head-to-head record and recent form, both are in favour of Haryana. Although Rakesh won't make a mistake by going easy on Delhi's experienced roster. In their previous face-off, Steelers from the land of Kabaddi registered a 22-point thumping win over Dabangs. Where Haryana's current captain Vikash Kandola scored a marvellous Super 10 in a one-sided victory.

Overall H2H record:

8 - Matches

6 - Haryana Steelers

2 - Dabang Delhi

0 - Tie

When to watch?

Dabang Delhi will take on the Haryana Steelers side on the 25th matchday of PKL season eight. The clash between these two neighbourhood counterparties will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 15th of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Vinay Tewatia (Raider)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ravi Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay Tewatia, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikash Jaglan, Shrikant Tewthia, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Ankit

Dabang Delhi KC:

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Ashu Malik (Raider)

Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover)

Manjeet Chhillar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit Bhainswal, Dipak Singhroha, Mohit Bhainswal, Vikash D, Vinay Narwal, Krishan Dhull

Players to Watch out For

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Manjeet Chhillar (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Vikash Kandola vs Manjeet Chhillar

Vikash Kandola was the standout performer for Steelers in their comeback against UP in the dying moments of the game. His tally of 17 raid points was almost half of the team total. Vikash's valuable two-pointer strike in Haryana's last raid of the game levelled the scoreline. The Haryana captain will be summoned by the most successful defender in the history of PKL, Manjeet Chhillar. With 17 tackle points from nine games, Manjeet has been the best Delhi defender this season so far.

Manjeet Chhillar PKL career statistics:

117 - Matches

225 - Raid points

356 - Tackle points

2 - Super 10s

23 - High 5s

5 - Super raids

15 - Super tackles

25% - Raid success rate

51% - Tackle success rate