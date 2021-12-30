PKL 2021: Haryana Steelers v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The Haryana Steelers registered their first win of their season in the last game, while the Bengaluru Bulls have registered two consecutive victories after the horror of the opening night. Here, we take a look at how the two teams shape up ahead of their encounter in PKL 2021.

Strategic Takeaways

After the disastrous opening fixture, coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat has brought his side back on track. Bulls are now eying on this fixture to complete a hat-trick of wins. The fans are still waiting for the full-time return of the left corner Amit Sheoran who has been a key defender of this franchise.

Haryana managed to register their first victory of Pro Kabaddi League season eight against Telugu Titans. Steelers finally claimed all match-points after suffering from two consecutive close defeats. Rakesh's decision to bring Ravi Kumar on corner position paid off beautifully and the veteran defender will continue in Starting 7.

Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other only four times in the Pro Kabaddi League. And the head-to-head count remains equal as both sides had 2-2 victories. Surender Nada will be leading the defensive department of Steelers against his former side. The legendary left corner is acquainted with Randhir Singh Sehrawat's tactics, having played under him for Bulls in the fourth season.

Overall H2H record:

4 - Matches

2 - Bengaluru Bulls

2 - Haryana Steelers

0 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of the 9th matchday of PKL season eight. The high-voltage action is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the conclusion of the first encounter between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba on 30th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (All-Rounder)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ravi Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Bharat (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

Players to Watch out For

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Rohit Gulia (Haryana Steelers)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Key Battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Surender Nada

Haryana Steelers have been the favourite opposition of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat as he loves scoring against this side. Pawan scored a mind-boggling 39 raid points last time he faced Haryana Steelers and it was a PKL record of most points scored in a single match. Steelers conceded 36 successful raids from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and managed to tackle him only once over the course of 40 minutes. He has scored 66 raid points in the last three encounters against Steelers since his return and resurgence at Bengaluru.

As a leader of Haryana's defensive department, Surender Nada will be handed over with the responsibility to his former teammate. Nada is currently leading the tackle points charts with 12 tackle points from three games.





