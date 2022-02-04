Pro Kabaddi: Haryana Steelers v/s Bengal Warriors– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Haryana Steelers take on the defending champions Bengal Warriors in match 92 of PKL 2021.



Strategic Takeaways

Both the Steelers and Warriors come into this contest on back of loses. Both have won three of their previous five encounters and are tightly placed in the race to top six.

The last time these two sides met, we saw a very fast-paced game. Expect nothing less as both the teams try to get an advantage in the race to playoffs.

Head to Head

The Steelers have historically dominated the Warriors despite of the fact that the former's entry into the league coincided with the latter's resurgence. This year to Vikas Kandola and boys have beaten the Warriors once.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 5

Won by Haryana Steelers – 4

Won by Bengal Warriors – 1

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The first of the day between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 4th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikas Kandola (Captain)

Rohit Gulia

Meetu Sharma

Jaideep Kuldeep

Ravi Kumar

Surendar Nada

Mohit Nandal

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh (Captain)

Sukesh Hegde

Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Amit Nirwal

Darshan

Abozar Mighani

Ran Singh

Players to Watch Out

Vikas Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep (Haryana Steelers)

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Key Battle

Maninder v/s Jaideep

A battle of two most consistent players of PKL 2021 as Maninder Singh and Jaideep go head to head. The last time these two sides met Jaideep finished just short of a High 5, while Maninder's Super 10 went in vain.