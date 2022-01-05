PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants replace their captain midway through the season

Gujarat Giants have made a shocking decision by sacking their star right cover Sunil Kumar Malik from captaincy. Sunil will be replaced by the right corner defender Ravinder Pahal a.k.a. Binda. Ravinder has taken charge with an immediate effect ahead of the clash with neighbourhood rivals Puneri Paltan.

Ravinder 'The Hawk' Pahal is regarded as one of the greatest right corner defenders of all time. His 335 PKL career tackle points tally from 117 games makes him the second most successful defender in the history of this league, only behind Manjeet Chhillar.



It is not the first time when Sunil Kumar has been removed from the captaincy by the Gujarat Giants franchise. Giants replaced him with Rohit Gulia midway of season seven. The reason on both occasions is the team's performance under his leadership.

On the other hand, Ravinder Pahal is a proven leader with having vast experience of donning the same role in past. He has captained the Dabang Delhi franchise in the second edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He also had a career-best performance that season winning Orange Armband for being the defender of the season scoring 60 tackle points in 14 appearances.

Gujarat gaffer Manpreet Singh has taken this decision to aim for resurgence midway through the season eight campaign. They are currently standing in the 9th position with 13 match-points as they could manage to register only a single win from five matches so far.