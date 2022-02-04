Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Giants v/s Patna Pirates – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

While the Pirates continue to sit comfortably at the top portion of the table, the Giants are currently working hard to climb their way up. Sunil and his boys have registered two consecutive wins, but still sit at number 11 in the points table.

If they can maintain this new found momentum gifted by the rise of Ajay Kumar, they have a good enough chance to leap directly into the top six tonight.

Head to Head

The Giants have an edge over the Pirates in PKL, but they did fall to a narrow 1-point loss to the three-time champions this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 8

Won by Gujarat Giants – 5

Won by Patna Pirates – 3

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Gujarat Giants and Patna Pirates is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 4th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep (Raider)

Rakesh (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Malik (Right Cover)

Girish Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Captain) (Right Corner)

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain) (Raider)

Sachin Tanwar (Raider)

Monu Goyat (Raider)

Neeraj (Right cover)

Sajin C (Left cover)

Mohammadreza Shadloui (Left corner)

Sunil (Right corner)

Players to Watch Out

Ajay (Gujarat Giants)

Pardeep (Gujarat Giants)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Monu Goyat (Patna Pirates)

Key Battle

Ajay v/s Mohammadreza

While the duo of Rakesh dominated for the Giants early in the season, it has been Ajay Kumar in the past two matches. The youngster has pocketed raid points at will and has registered successive Super 10s. He will be up against the Iranian Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and this would be an interesting battle.