Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 100 of PKL 2021 between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The Gujarat Giants take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 100 of PKL 2021, with an aim to break into the top six.
Strategic Takeaways
The Gujarat Giants are on a roll currently with four wins in their last five fixtures. They seem to have found the much needed momentum just at the right time but will have to continue it to make it to the playoffs unscathed.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are better placed than their opponents but have just two wins in their last five matches. While both Deepak Hooda and Arjun have ensured there is no dearth of raid points, their defensive unit is yet to hit the strides running.
Head to Head
The Giants have an edge over the Pink Panthers in head to head encounters. They prevailed over the Panthers earlier this season as well, with a stunning effort from Girish Ernak.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 7
Won by Gujarat Giants – 4
Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 2
Tied – 1
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 7th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Gujarat Giants
Pardeep
Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
Ajay Kumar
Parvesh Bhainswal
Sunil Malik (Captain)
Girish Ernak
Ankit
Jaipur Pink Panthers
Arjun Deshwal
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Sachin Narwal
Deepak Singh
Vishal
Sahul Kumar
Sandeep Dhull (Captain)
Players to Watch Out
Ajay (Gujarat Giants)
Pardeep (Gujarat Giants)
Girish Ernak (Gujarat Giants)
Key Battle
Deepak Hooda v/s Girish Ernak
With both Deepak Hooda and Girish Ernak in decent form, this match could well be decided by the battle between these two veterans. The last time the two sides met, Ernak scored a whopping 7 tackle points, while Hooda could pocket a mere 4 raid points.