Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Gujarat Giants take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in match 100 of PKL 2021, with an aim to break into the top six.



Strategic Takeaways

The Gujarat Giants are on a roll currently with four wins in their last five fixtures. They seem to have found the much needed momentum just at the right time but will have to continue it to make it to the playoffs unscathed.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are better placed than their opponents but have just two wins in their last five matches. While both Deepak Hooda and Arjun have ensured there is no dearth of raid points, their defensive unit is yet to hit the strides running.

Head to Head

The Giants have an edge over the Pink Panthers in head to head encounters. They prevailed over the Panthers earlier this season as well, with a stunning effort from Girish Ernak.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 7

Won by Gujarat Giants – 4

Won by Jaipur Pink Panthers – 2

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The first match of the day between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 7th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants

Pardeep

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

Ajay Kumar

Parvesh Bhainswal

Sunil Malik (Captain)

Girish Ernak

Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Sachin Narwal

Deepak Singh

Vishal

Sahul Kumar

Sandeep Dhull (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Ajay (Gujarat Giants)

Pardeep (Gujarat Giants)

Pardeep (Gujarat Giants)

Girish Ernak (Gujarat Giants)

Key Battle

Deepak Hooda v/s Girish Ernak

With both Deepak Hooda and Girish Ernak in decent form, this match could well be decided by the battle between these two veterans. The last time the two sides met, Ernak scored a whopping 7 tackle points, while Hooda could pocket a mere 4 raid points.

