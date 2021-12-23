PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to watch out, Head to Head, Key battle

The two neighbouring states will take on each other in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi season eight. Pink Panthers led by captain Deepak Niwas Hooda are aiming to breach the defensive fortress of Gujarat Giants. Let's unfold the detailed preview of the exciting clash between inaugural PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and robust Gujarat Giants.

Strategy corner

Both franchises will commence season eight having retained their core from last season. Jaipur Pink Panthers roster is stacked with elite Pro Kabaddi names. Sanjeev Baliyan's team outmatches Gujarat side in on-paper strength. But gaffer Manpreet and the presence of many underrated names increases the unpredictability factor of Gujarat. We will be expecting an intense contest between Jaipur's raid force and Gujarat defence.

Head to Head

Due to Gujarat's late addition to the PKL, both teams have faced each other only six times. In which, Gujarat Giants leads the head to head record by the slightest margin of 3-2. Meanwhile, their last face-off was the only tied game between them (28-28). Interestingly, two of Gujarat's most important players Parvesh Bhainswal and Ajay Kumar made their Pro Kabaddi League debut with the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise.

Overall H2H record

6 - Matches

3 - Gujarat Giants

2 - Jaipur Pink Panthers

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It will be the first game of Day 2 of Pro Kabaddi League season eight. And the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on 23rd December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants:

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

K Rathan (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Kumar (Right Cover)

Girish Maruti Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner)

Squad: Sunil Kumar (C), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rathan K, Harmanjeet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit, Davinder Amar, Sumit Malik, Vishav Chaudhary, Soleiman Pahlevani

Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Arjun Deshwal (Raider)

Naveen Bazzad (Raider)

Deepak Hooda (All-Rounder)

Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder)

Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Cover)

Sandeep Dhull (Left Corner)

Amit Hooda (Right Corner)

Squad: Deepak Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Bazzad, Amirhossein Maleki, Amin Nosrati, Sushil Gulia, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Lather, Pavan TR, Elavarasan, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb

Players to Watch out For

Deepak Hooda (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Sunil Kumar (Gujarat Giants)

Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Ravinder Pahal (Gujarat Giants)

Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Key Battle

Deepak Hooda vs Gujarat Defense

Deepak Niwas Hooda will be leading Jaipur's raiding department from the front. It will be a tough task for Giants to take down the Hooda storm marching at them. The duo of 'Sunil-Parvesh' did manage to get the better of Deepak Hooda in their last encounter as the Panthers captain managed only 4 points compared to a combined 8 for the two cousins. The cover defender pair will be accompanied by star corners Ravinder Pahal and Girish Ernak on guard.