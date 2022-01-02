PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants v/s Haryana Steelers - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Haryana Steelers will have to cope against the spirited Gujarat Giants side in the upcoming fixture. It is a must-win game for Rakesh Kumar's boys who are currently in 11th position on PKL standings. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of the clash between two sides who are desperately waiting for the second win of the campaign.

Strategic Takeaways

It is the battle between coaches who were former Patna Pirates and faced each other in the finals of PKL season three. Gujarat gaffer Manpreet Singh displayed a tactical masterclass in the last game holding UP Yoddha for a tie. Gujarat fans are still waiting for the multi-point specialist Mahendra Ganesh Rajput to make his first start of the season. On the other hand, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's storm abashed Rakesh Kumar and his Dhakad Boys in their previous fixture.

Head to Head

Haryana Steelers are leading the head-to-head count despite Gujarat's initial prosperity. Steelers were unbeaten against the Giants in their debut season where the Ahmedabad-based franchise finished as runners-up. Rakesh Kumar got better of Manpreet Singh on both occasions in season seven. Gujarat's captain of season seven, Rohit Gulia is now part of Haryana Steelers as the most expensive player of the franchise.

Overall H2H record:

7 - Matches

4 - Haryana Steelers

2 - Gujarat Giants

1 - Tie

When to watch?

Gujarat Giants will be up against Haryana Steelers on the 12th matchday of PKL season eight. The encounter will be aired live at 7:30 PM on the 2nd of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants:

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

Rakesh Sungroya (All-rounder)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Kumar (Right Cover)

Girish Maruti Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Right Corner)

Squad: Sunil Kumar (C), Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rathan K, Harmanjeet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Gaur, Harshit Yadav, Maninder Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Sungroya, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ankit, Davinder Amar, Sumit Malik, Vishav Chaudhary, Soleiman Pahlevani

Haryana Steelers:

Vikash Kandola (Raider)

Meetu Sharma (Raider)

Rohit Gulia (Raider)

Jaideep Dahiya (Left Cover)

Mohit Nandal (Right Cover)

Surender Nada (Left Corner)

Ravi Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Vikash Kandola (C), Vinay, Meetu Sharma, Mohammad Esmaeil Mghsoudlou, Vikas Chhillar, Akshay Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Sawin Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Rajesh Narwal, Vikas Jaglan, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Bijendra Singh Chaudhary, Ajay Ghanghas, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Shrikant Tewthia, Rajesh Gurjar, Sudhakar Kadam, Chand Singh, Yash Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit

Players to Watch out For

Rakesh Narwal (Gujarat Giants)

Vikash Kandola (Haryana Steelers)

Surender Nada (Haryana Steelers)

Jaideep Dahiya (Haryana Steelers)

Girish Maruti Ernak (Gujarat Giants)

Key Battle

Rakesh Narwal vs Jaideep Dahiya

The underrated knight Rakesh Narwal has emerged as the strike raider of Gujarat Giants. Rakesh will be leading the attack against Steelers having 40 raid points from four games this season. As a left raider, Rakesh will be challenged by Haryana's left cover Jaideep Dahiya. Jaideep is having a dream debut campaign in the Pro Kabaddi League scoring the second most tackle points so far (15).