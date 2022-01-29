Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Gujarat Giants return to the mat after a long hiatus to take on the Dabang Delhi in match 81 of PKL 2021. 11 matches played by them is the least anyone has played this season so far.



Strategic Takeaways

The Gujarat Giants have been struggling to find any sort of momentum this season, thanks to the inconsistency of their defence. They find themselves lagging at the second last points in the points table, despite some terrific performances from their novice raiding duo of Rakesh and Rakesh.

The Dabangs, on the other hand, started strongly but seem to be losing their steam off late. The injury to Naveen Goyat is still a big concern as they have won just 2 of their last five matches. Further with captain Joginder Narwal injured and Ajay Thakur ruled out of the season, the onus now lays on veterans Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chillar to get their campaign back on track.

Head to Head

The Giants have dominated the head to head encounters against the Dabangs since their entry into PKL. In fact, the last meeting between the two ended in a low-scoring tie as the Giants came from behind to share the spoils.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 9

Won by Gujarat Giants – 5

Won by Dabang Delhi – 2

Tied – 2

When to Watch?

The first of the day between Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 29th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal

Rakesh HS

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

Sunil Malik (Captain)

Parvesh Bhainswal

Ankit

Girish Ernak

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Goyat

Vijay Malik

Ashu

Manjeet Chillar (Captain)

Vikash D

Sandeep Narwal

Krishan Dhull

Players to Watch Out

Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Gujarat Giants)

Rakesh HS (Gujarat Giants)