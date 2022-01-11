PKL 2021: How Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh lost 10 kgs in a night

In a recent interview with Pro Kabaddi League commentator Sunil Taneja, Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh revealed an incident when he lost 10 kg weight in just one night. The Asian Games gold medalist also went on to explain the actual reason behind the baldness of Bengal Warriors coach BC Ramesh.

Qatar hosted a quadrangular tournament in June 2006 as part of preparations for the Kabaddi event in the Asian Games where India faced arch-rivals Iran, Pakistan and Japan in a four-nation series.

The Indian team was not aware of the weight restrictions for players and authorities informed them when they reached Doha. Four out of twelve Indian team members were found overweighed just a day before reporting. The list included names of Manpreet Singh (10 kg overweight), BC Ramesh (5 kg overweight), Pankaj Shirsat (3 kg overweight) and Dinesh Kumar (2 kg overweight).

Then Pankaj Shirsat proposed a Red-6 pill to others for weight loss. It was a tablet that increases dehydration and reduces the water from the consumer's body.





Only one pill for each person was prescribed but Manpreet and Ramesh had to take three as their weight difference was higher. While BC Ramesh consumed all three tables at once where Manpreet had a one-hour interval between intakes. After the consumption, all four players started hardcore training at the parking area of the Asian Games village.

Dinesh Kumar and Pankaj Shirsat wrapped up quickly as their weight excess was minimal. Although Manpreet Singh and BC Ramesh had to train the whole night.

Due to immense exhaustion, BC Ramesh fell unconscious. The Bengal Warriors coach suffered from fatal jaundice disease as side-effects of the medicine. It took him six months to recover from the disease and he also lost his hair in the process. The Arjuna Awardee also missed the golden opportunity to represent the nation at the 2006 Doha Asian Games which was held five months after the incident.

Just two hours before the reporting time, Manpreet Singh knocked the door of Indian team head coach Kewal Chand Suthar at 5 AM. Suthar was shocked when he got to know that Manpreet's weight came down to 79 kg. He checked the weight machine twice as he couldn't believe that Manpreet reduced 10 kg weight in just one night.

The weight reduction took a serious toll on Manpreet's health. He experienced a decrease in consciousness and suffered from several muscle cramps. Manpreet recalled that tour as the toughest time of his playing career.





Manpreet Singh is famous for weight transformation around the Kabaddi world. Earlier he shredded 47 kg weight in span of six months to meet the restrictions of 85 kg to play in the PKL. The transformation paid off beautifully as he captained Patna Pirates to their maiden PKL triumph before retiring.