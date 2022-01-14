PKL 2021: Gujarat Giants v/s Bengaluru Bulls– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

Both, the Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls are coming into this contest with lopsided victories in their previous encounters. While the Giants brushed past the Telugu Titans in their last encounter, the Bulls thrashed Dabang Delhi by the second-biggest margin in PKL history.



Strategic Takeaways

The Bengaluru Bulls have been on a rampage in PKL 2021, led from the front by their skipper Pawan Sehrawat. It has been a complete all-round effort so far for the Bulls, with even their defensive unit chipping in with points at various crucial junctures.

The Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have been struggling to keep up with their rivals, thanks to the inconsistent show from their famed defensive unit. They have found new stars in the raiding duo of Rakesh Narwal and Rakesh HS and would be hoping that their defensive unit finds their form soon.

Head to Head

The Giants have a slight edge over the Bulls when it comes to head to head encounters and they would be hoping to extend this further when they take to the mat tonight.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by Gujarat Giants – 3

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 2

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 14th January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Narwal (Raider)

Rakesh (Raider)

Ajay Kumar (Raider)

Parvesh Bhainswal (Left Cover)

Sunil Malik (Right Cover)

Girish Ernak (Left Corner)

Ravinder Pahal (Captain) (Right Corner)

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain) (Raider)

Chandran Ranjith (Raider)

Bharat (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left cover)

Mohit Sehrawat (Right cover)

Aman (Left corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right corner)

Players to Watch Out

Rakesh HS (Gujarat Giants)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Pawan Sehrawat v/s Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants coach Manpreet Singh believes defending well is the key to success. Following his philosophy the Giants do have one of the strongest defensive units on paper in PKL 2021, but they are still to hit their peak form. Up against a raging Pawan Sehrawat, the Giants defense will have to be at their best if they are to win this contest.