PKL 2021: First half of Pro Kabaddi in numbers - Highest Points, Most Do-or-Die, Most High 5s, Most Super 10s

The first half of the Pro Kabaddi League season eight caravan has been successfully concluded after the 66th match between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants. An action-packed campaign is fulfilling the expectations of the PKL universe. Many records and statistical feats have been achieved in this season so far. The Bridge brings you a quick recap of the first half of PKL season eight in a statistical way!

Most raid points scored by a team

Bengaluru Bulls - 252 raid points

Whether it's on-paper or on-field, Bengaluru Bulls raiding unit overpowering any other attack in the league. Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has contributed 59.9% to the team's tally of 252 raid points. Pawan also tops the individual charts of raid points with points in 11 games. Other supporting raiders like Chandran Ranjit, Bharat Hooda and Deepak Narwal are providing assistance to their lead raider Pawan.

2. UP Yoddha - 236 raid points

3. Dabang Delhi KC - 234 raid points

4. Bengal Warriors - 222 raid points

5. Telugu Titans - 221 raid points

Most tackle points scored by a team

Patna Pirates - 130 tackle points

Ram Mehar Singh has been widely criticised for not believing in defence lately. But, that myth has been broken by the Patna Pirates coach this season. The Bihar-based franchise emerged as the most dangerous defensive unit so far. All four of Pirates first-choice defenders are among the Top-25 tackle points scorers of the season eight.

2. Bengaluru Bulls - 122 tackle points

3. Tamil Thalaivas - 120 tackle points

4. Haryana Steelers - 118 tackle points

5. UP Yoddha - 117 tackle points

Highest points scored in a match

UP Yoddha 50-40 Puneri Paltan

A whopping total of 90 points was scored in this thriving contest between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan. A scoring fest where 64 raid points were scored by strikers of both sides. We also witnessed four Super 10s in that memorable encounter, Surender Gill (21 raid points), Aslam Inamdar (16 raid points), Mohit Goyat (11 raid points) and Pardeep Narwal (10 raid points).

Highest points scored in a match by a team

Bengaluru Bulls - 61 against Dabang Delhi KC

Raging Bulls of Bengaluru registered a tally of 61 points against the table-toppers Dabang Delhi. The Bulls handed a 39-point defeat to the capital-based franchise which is also a record for the highest winning margin of the season. The Bengaluru skipper Pawan's performance of 27 raid points from the same game is the highest individual score of the season. Bengaluru's 61 total points included 35 raid points, 15 tackle points, 10 all-out points and one extra point.

2. Dabang Delhi KC - 52 against Bengal Warriors

3. UP Yoddha - 50 against Puneri Paltan

4. U Mumba - 48 against Telugu Titans

5. U Mumba - 46 against Bengaluru Bulls

Lowest points scored in a match by a team

This forgettable feat is shared by Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans who managed to score only 22 points in a fixture. Titans faced an 18-point defeat from Gujarat Giants in match number 48 where 12 out of 22 points were scored by their main raider Rajnish Dalal despite the slow pace of the game. On the other hand, Delhi was thrashed by Bengaluru Bulls in the second-highest margin victory in the history of the PKL.

Most super raids by a team

Telugu Titans - 9 super raids

The young raging raiding attack is Telugu Titans' only positive from the first half of their campaign. Four Titans Raiders have performed super raids so far. And the list consists of Siddharth Desai (3 super raids), Rajnish Dalal (2 super raids), Ankit Beniwal (2 super raids) and Adarsh T (2 super raids).

2. UP Yoddha - 8 super raids

3. Bengal Warriors - 8 super raids

4. Bengaluru Bulls - 7 super raids

5. U Mumba - 5 super raids

Most super tackles by a team

UP Yoddha - 16 super tackles

UP Yoddha has established themselves as the most dangerous defence in the super tackle situation. Yoddhas successfully attempted six super tackles against the league's best raiding side Bengaluru Bulls. It is a team record for the most super tackles in a match in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

2. Bengaluru Bulls - 13 super tackles

3. Patna Pirates - 13 super tackles

4. Puneri Paltan - 12 super tackles

5. U Mumba - 12 super tackles

Most all-out inflicted by a team

Bengaluru Bulls - 18 all-outs

Bengaluru Bulls roster is transmitting the aggressive approach of coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat on the mat. The Karnataka-based franchise has claimed 36 points through the all-out infliction. The Bulls forced all-out on Dabang Delhi five times in a match which is also a season eight record.

2. Tamil Thalaivas - 15 all-outs

3. UP Yoddha - 13 all-outs

4. Patna Pirates - 13 all-outs

5. Puneri Paltan - 13 all-outs

Most all-out conceded by a team

Puneri Paltan - 18 all-outs

Puneri Paltan is having a forgettable season eight campaign under the watch of Anup Kumar so far. Paltan displayed stunning performances a few times but they have failed to maintain consistency. Surprisingly, they are topping these charts despite having so many class players and a genius coach on the roster.

2. Tamil Thalaivas - 16 all-outs

3. Telugu Titans - 15 all-outs

4. Haryana Steelers - 15 all-outs

5. Bengaluru Bulls - 13 all-outs

Most Do-or-Die raid points by a team

Do-or-Die raid is the trickiest form of raiding in the game of Kabaddi where defenders have a psychological edge on raiders. And the inaugural champions have been the successful side in such decisive raids. Pink Panthers have successfully converted 50 Do-or-Die raid attempts.

Most Super 10 scorers from a team

Jaipur Pink Panthers & Bengaluru Bulls - 10 Super 10s

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls are accommodating the most Super 10 scorers of season eight so far. Jaipur Pink Panthers' tally of ten Super 10s is contributed by Arjun Deshwal (8) and legendary Deepak Niwas Hooda (2). While Bengaluru's sum of ten Super 10s consists of eight from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and 1-1 each from Chandran Ranjit and debutant Bharat Hooda.

Most High 5 scorers from a team

Tamil Thalaivas - 7 High 5s

Defensive powerhouse Tamil Thalaivas is leading the charts with 7 High-5 scorers each. Thalaivas right corner Sagar Rathee is having his breakthrough season scoring the most High-5s so far, 5 from 11 games. Captain Surjeet also achieved the landmark thrice in season eight.