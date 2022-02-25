Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi Final LIVE - Dabang Delhi crowned PKL 2021 Champions - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
2 months, 12 teams and 136 matches later, it all boils down to this - Patna Pirates v/s Dabang Delhi. Winner takes it all, while the other team will walk away heartbroken tonight.
We will have a delayed start at 8:30 pm IST tonight. Who will walk away with the title?
- 25 Feb 2022 4:44 PM GMT
- 25 Feb 2022 4:41 PM GMT
Joginder Narwal lifts the trophy
There starts the celebrations. Dabang Delhi captain Joginder Narwal lifts the trophy alongside team owner Radha Kapoor and off they goooooo!
- 25 Feb 2022 4:37 PM GMT
The Champions are here!
The Dabangs of Delhi walk up now to receive their medals and a cheque of INR. 3 crore.
- 25 Feb 2022 4:34 PM GMT
Runners Up!
The Patna Pirates contingent walks up now to collect their runners' up medal and a cheque of INR. 1.80 crore. None of them even have a smile on their face.
Chin up boys, you played well!
- 25 Feb 2022 4:33 PM GMT
Most Valuable Player
Naveen Goyat is the MVP of PKL 2021. Second consecutive MVP title for the Naveen Express.
- 25 Feb 2022 4:32 PM GMT
Young player of the Season!
Mohit Goyat walks away with the young player of the season. What a find he has been for the Puneri Paltan. More than 150 raid points and also an able defender.
- 25 Feb 2022 4:32 PM GMT
Best Defender of PKL 2021
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh walks away with the best defender title. A record 10 High 5s in 24 matches and 89 points.
- 25 Feb 2022 4:30 PM GMT
Perfect Raider of the Tournament
Pawan Sehrawat is the best raider of the tournament with 304 raid points in 24 matches.
- 25 Feb 2022 4:30 PM GMT
Time for the presentations!
The match officials up first as Charu Sharma hands them their mementos.
- 25 Feb 2022 4:15 PM GMT
Heartbreak for Patna Pirates!
Absolute elation for the Dabang Delhi setup, they cannot control their emotions. Everyone from Naveen to Manjeet to Krishan Hooda are running around in joy.
On the other hand, what a big heartbreak for the Patna Pirates. They dominated throughout the season, only to surrender in the final. Some big mistakes from their think tank under pressure tonight and they paid for it.
First, that technical point due to wrong revival and then exhausting all their substitutions. Not a night coach Ram Meher Singh and his deputies would ever want to revisit.