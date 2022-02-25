Pro Kabaddi Final LIVE - Dabang Delhi crowned PKL 2021 Champions - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the Final of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

2 months, 12 teams and 136 matches later, it all boils down to this - Patna Pirates v/s Dabang Delhi. Winner takes it all, while the other team will walk away heartbroken tonight.

We will have a delayed start at 8:30 pm IST tonight. Who will walk away with the title?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!