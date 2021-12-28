Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 7 - Match 17 - Puneri Paltan v/s Patna Pirates - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 7 of the PKL 2021.

Monu Goyat Patna Pirates Vishal Bharadwaj Puneri Paltan
X

Monu Goyat and Vishal Bharadwaj 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-28T20:35:52+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is day number 7 of PKL 2021 and the doubleheaders are now a routine. Four teams in action today and all of them have been scratchy in their first two encounters. Which teams will walk away with the spoils?

PKL 2021 Day 7 Schedule

Puneri Paltan v/s Patna Pirates - 7:30 pm IST

Telugu Titans v/s Haryana Steelers - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League Indian Kabaddi 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X