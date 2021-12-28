Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 7 - Match 17 - Puneri Paltan v/s Patna Pirates - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is day number 7 of PKL 2021 and the doubleheaders are now a routine. Four teams in action today and all of them have been scratchy in their first two encounters. Which teams will walk away with the spoils?
PKL 2021 Day 7 Schedule
Puneri Paltan v/s Patna Pirates - 7:30 pm IST
Telugu Titans v/s Haryana Steelers - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 28 Dec 2021 3:04 PM GMT
Telugu Titans v/s Haryana Steelers
Telugu Titans will take on Haryana Steelers next. Both teams have struggled so far in this season and desperately needs a win. Who will come out on top?
- 28 Dec 2021 2:58 PM GMT
PATNA PIRATES, WINSSS!
The first lop-sided contest since the opening match of the season. Puneri Paltan have been absolutely hammered by the Pirates - a 12 point margin. Clinical from the Pirates.
- 28 Dec 2021 2:53 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLED, SACHIN TANWAR
Sachin Tanwar has been super tackled by Mohit Goyat.
Paltan 23-35 Pirates
- 28 Dec 2021 2:51 PM GMT
Yellow card for Sunil!
Patna Pirates' Sunil has been shown the yellow card for jersey pulling - first yellow of the season. He will be out for two minutes!
- 28 Dec 2021 2:48 PM GMT
Patna have this in the bag!
A massive 14 point lead for Patna Pirates as they reduce Paltan down to four men, within a minute of the all in. With just over 5 minutes left in the contest, it seems Patna have this in the bag.
Can Anup Kumar's wards reduce the deficit to seven or less is the real question now.
- 28 Dec 2021 2:45 PM GMT
ALL OUT, PUNERI PALTAN!
That's it. Puneri Paltan have been wiped out for the second time in the match. Stunning comeback from the Patna Pirates after trailing early in the first half.
- 28 Dec 2021 2:43 PM GMT
Paltan down to two men!
This has turned around quickly. A two-point raid from Sachin and then a defender goes out of bounds. Puneri Paltan have crumbled quickly.
Paltan 20-27 Pirates
- 28 Dec 2021 2:39 PM GMT
Paltan fighting back!
The Puneri Paltan are relying on do-or-die raids, and they have managed to make a mini-comeback. Pirates in the lead with 10 minutes left.