Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 5 - Match 13 - Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 5 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After four consecutive days of thrilling triple headers in PKL 2021, it is time to deaccelerate a bit. For almost a week, starting today, we only have doubleheaders on cards. The points table, too, is beautifully shaped up after four days, and it is time the teams get a bit of time to unwind.
PKL 2021 Day 5 Schedule
Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi KC - 7:30 pm IST
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Bengal Warriors - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 26 Dec 2021 1:44 PM GMT
Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi
Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi are unbeaten in two games they have played in this edition, while the Gujarat Giants fell to a loss after their defence had an off day against defending champions Bengal Warriors.
- 26 Dec 2021 1:35 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninnnngg!
We are five days into PKL 2021 and it is time for the teams to deaccelerate a bit and evaluate the things which have not gone they would have wanted to. The league has shaped up beautifully in the first four days with every team having played two matches.
For a week starting today, the tripleheaders will make way for two contests in a day.
