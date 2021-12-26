Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 5 - Match 13 - Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 5 of the PKL 2021.

Girish Ernak Gujarat Giants Naveen Goyat Dabang Delhi
X

Girish Ernak and Naveen Goyat

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-12-26T19:14:43+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 5 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

After four consecutive days of thrilling triple headers in PKL 2021, it is time to deaccelerate a bit. For almost a week, starting today, we only have doubleheaders on cards. The points table, too, is beautifully shaped up after four days, and it is time the teams get a bit of time to unwind.

PKL 2021 Day 5 Schedule

Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi KC - 7:30 pm IST

Bengaluru Bulls v/s Bengal Warriors - 8:30 pm IST

Live Updates

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:44 PM GMT

    Gujarat Giants v/s Dabang Delhi

    Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi are unbeaten in two games they have played in this edition, while the Gujarat Giants fell to a loss after their defence had an off day against defending champions Bengal Warriors.

    Read our preview for the match by clicking here.

  • 26 Dec 2021 1:35 PM GMT

    Gooood Eveninnnngg!

    We are five days into PKL 2021 and it is time for the teams to deaccelerate a bit and evaluate the things which have not gone they would have wanted to. The league has shaped up beautifully in the first four days with every team having played two matches.

    For a week starting today, the tripleheaders will make way for two contests in a day.

    Stay tuned!

>Load More
Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X