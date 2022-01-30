Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 40 - Big wins for Jaipur, Tamil - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 40 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 40 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
After five days of just single matches, we are back to the usual double headers from tonight. First up, the Pirates take on the Panthers in search of the top spot in the points table followed by the Bulls facing off against the Thalaivas.
PKL 2021 Day 40 Schedule
Patna Pirates v/s Jaipur Pink Panthers - 7:30 pm IST
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 30 Jan 2022 4:10 PM GMT
Tamil Thalaivas WINSSS!
A comfortable victory for the Tamil Thalaivas and they have finally got their campaign back on track. The Bulls, on the other hand, continue their losing spree after a dream start to the season.
- 30 Jan 2022 4:08 PM GMT
SUPER 10, AJINKYA PAWAR!
4th Super 10 of the season for Ajinkya Pawar and the Bulls have been reduced to their final man once again.
- 30 Jan 2022 3:58 PM GMT
5 minutes left
5 minutes left in the contest and the Thalaivas are cruising. The only question now is how low can the Bulls keep their loss-margin to?
Thalaivas 36-17 Bulls
- 30 Jan 2022 3:52 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
This feels just like a formality now. Bulls are wiped out for the third time and they make three quick changes.
- 30 Jan 2022 3:49 PM GMT
10 minutes left!
10 minutes left in the contest and the Bulls are once again staring at an all-out. With Pawan being kept awfully quiet, this match looks dead already.
- 30 Jan 2022 3:44 PM GMT
Bulls fighting back!
The Bulls are slowly fighting back. Just trying to hang on for now.
Thalaivas 25-12 Bulls
- 30 Jan 2022 3:31 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
A complete all-round show from the Thalaivas and they have a massive lead after 20 minutes. The Bulls started well, but it took them a whopping 14 minutes to go from 6 to 7 in the scorecard.
- 30 Jan 2022 3:28 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
The Bulls have been wiped out for the second time and this is a bad dream come true for Pawan and boys. They have been wiped out with 6 points on the board for the second time!
Thalaivas 20-6 Bulls
- 30 Jan 2022 3:27 PM GMT
Bulls down to 3
The Bulls are once again down to 3 men as the Thalaivas keep pocketing points. The Bulls are still stuck at 6, while the Thalaivas have gone from 2 to 17!
- 30 Jan 2022 3:23 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGALURU BULLS!
WOW! STUNNING COMEBACK THIS FROM THE THALAIVAS TO WIPE OUT THE BULLS! 9 straight points for them to take the lead!