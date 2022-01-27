Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi LIVE: Day 37 - Match 79 - Puneri Paltan wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 37 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 37 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is Day 37 of PKL 2021 and we again have just a single contest lined up for the evening as the UP Yoddha take on Puneri Paltan. A win for the Yoddhas will put them right into top 2 of the points table.
PKL 2021 Day 37 Schedule
UP Yoddha v/s Puneri Paltan - 7:30 pm IST
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 27 Jan 2022 3:09 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have for the evening from PKL 2021. Not as high scoring as the previous encounter between the two sides, but it was still worth it with Surender Gill, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar scoring more than 10 points each.
The Yoddhas could have gone up to number 2 in the points table, if they had won but they continue to lag at seventh.
- 27 Jan 2022 3:07 PM GMT
Puneri Paltan WINSSS!
A rather comfortable victory for the Puneri Paltan in the end. Their young raiding duo of Aslam and Mohit once again combined to decimate rival defensive unit and found good support from Abinesh Nadarajan in the defence. Aslam too pocketed 3 tackle points in four attempts.
Third consecutive win for Puneri Paltan and second straight loss for the Yoddha, who seem to be losing their plot once again in PKL 2021.
- 27 Jan 2022 2:59 PM GMT
Yoddha down to 3
This should be it. The Yoddhas are down to three men and trail by 8 points with just over a minute left.
- 27 Jan 2022 2:53 PM GMT
5 minutes left!
Paltan extend their lead by a bit, but Surender Gill once again chops it off with a two-point lead. How does he do this so consistently?
Yoddha 34-38 Paltan
- 27 Jan 2022 2:51 PM GMT
SUPER 10, SURENDER!
Fifth Super 10 for Surender Gill and he is ecstatic. What a season he is having!
- 27 Jan 2022 2:50 PM GMT
ALL OUT, PUNERI PALTAN!
Puneri Paltan have been wiped out for the second time. Surender Gill once again with a multi-point raid. Yoddha are right back in this.
- 27 Jan 2022 2:49 PM GMT
SUPER RAIDDDD, SURENDERRRRR GILLLL!
SURENDERRRRR GILLLLLLLLLLL!
He is doing what he does the best. Goes for a raid under pressure and returns with 4 touch points. Paltan are down to 2 and are suddenly staring at an all-out.
- 27 Jan 2022 2:45 PM GMT
10 minutes left
Paltan have extended their lead to 11 points in the past 10 minutes. If it was Aslam Inamdar in the first half, it is the young Mohit Goyat in the second for them.
The Yoddha defence looks completely out of sorts and have managed to get just 2 points so far.
- 27 Jan 2022 2:43 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, PARDEEP NARWAL!
Pardeep was kept awfully quiet until this moment. A lapse in concentration by the Paltan defence and Pardeep walks away with three touch-points. Stunning effort from the veteran.
Yoddha 24-34 Paltan
- 27 Jan 2022 2:41 PM GMT
SUPER 10, MOHIT GOYAT!
Yet another Super 10 for Mohit Goyat and what a find he has been for the Paltan!