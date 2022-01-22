Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 32 - Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 32 of PKL 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 32 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It is a Saturday and we have a triple header on the cards. First up a revised fixture where the Bengaluru Bulls take on Puneri Paltan, followed by U Mumba versus Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers facing off the Tamil Thalaivas.
PKL 2021 Day 32 Schedule
Bengaluru Bulls v/s Patna Pirates - 7:30 pm IST
U Mumba v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 9:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 22 Jan 2022 5:29 PM GMT
It's a TIEEEE!
The Thalaivas have a one-point lead when Nitin Rawal goes in for the final raid of the match. There comes an unnecessary tackle attempt on him by the left corner and he escapes back rather easily.
Sixth tie of the season for the Thalaivas and they have made this a habit!
- 22 Jan 2022 5:19 PM GMT
5 minutes left
5 minutes left and there is nothing to separate both teams. This is going right down the wire.
- 22 Jan 2022 5:11 PM GMT
10 minutes left!
10 minutes left in the contest and the Jaipur Pink Panthers have the lead after a long time.
Panthers 29-28 Thalaivas
- 22 Jan 2022 5:07 PM GMT
ALL OUT, TAMIL THALAIVAS!
Arjun Deshwal completes yet another Super 10 and the Thalaivas have been wiped out for the first time!
- 22 Jan 2022 5:01 PM GMT
Thalaivas down to 3
Panthers are continuing from where they left off and the Thalaivas have been reduced to three men.
- 22 Jan 2022 4:54 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
A tightly contested first half and it has been all about the raiders. In fact, the combined tackle points scored in first half is just 5 - only one of which has come via the Panthers.
- 22 Jan 2022 4:49 PM GMT
ALL OUT, JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS!
Finally the Panthers have been wiped out. Finally we have a team with a clear lead.
- 22 Jan 2022 4:44 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, AJINKYA PAWAR!
Thalaivas have been reduced to three men and Ajinkya Pawar comes up with a diving ankle hold on Arjun Deshwal.
This match is swinging like a pendulum.
Panthers 10-11 Thalaivas
- 22 Jan 2022 4:40 PM GMT
NOT AGAIN!
The lobby line once again coming to bite a defensive unit and this time it is Tamil Thalaivas. Nitin Rawal goes into a lobby followed by three defenders. He has also got the bonus.
This has become a routine now!
- 22 Jan 2022 4:36 PM GMT
SUPER RAID, MANJEEEETTT!
Manjeeeeet comes up with a Super Raid. 3 touch points and Jaipur are once again staring at an all-out. Down to two men now.