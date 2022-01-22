Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 32 - Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Tamil Thalaivas - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 32 of PKL 2021.

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-22T22:59:31+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 32 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021

It is a Saturday and we have a triple header on the cards. First up a revised fixture where the Bengaluru Bulls take on Puneri Paltan, followed by U Mumba versus Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers facing off the Tamil Thalaivas.

PKL 2021 Day 32 Schedule

Bengaluru Bulls v/s Patna Pirates - 7:30 pm IST

U Mumba v/s Telugu Titans - 8:30 pm IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers v/s Tamil Thalaivas - 9:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi 
