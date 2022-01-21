Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 31 - Haryana, UP wins - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 31 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021
It has been a month since PKL 2021 kicked off and all the teams have identified the areas they need to improve on. With the increase in intensity of the competition, the frequency of players picking up injuries have also gone up.
This brings us to the question will Dabang Delhi play Naveen Goyat tonight?
PKL 2021 Day 31 Schedule
Dabang Delhi v/s Haryana Steelers - 7:30 pm IST
Bengal Warriors v/s UP Yoddha - 8:30 pm IST
- 21 Jan 2022 4:11 PM GMT
UP Yoddha WINSSS!
Yet another Super 10 for Maninder Singh and yet again the Warriors end on the wrong side of the result. A rather easy victory for the Yoddhas in the end, but the Warriors do get one point from this.
- 21 Jan 2022 4:00 PM GMT
5 minutes left
The Bengal Warriors are having a meltdown with just 5 minutes left on the clock. The Yoddhas can sense a win, but need to maintain their composure.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:54 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGAL WARRIORS!
The Warriors have been wiped out for the second time in this match. Not even a fight this time from the defending champions.
Warriors 23-30 Yoddha
- 21 Jan 2022 3:50 PM GMT
10 minutes left
10 minutes left in the contest and the Yoddhas have a 4-point lead. Their left corner Sumit has pocketed 4 tackle points and all four have come via ankle holds on Maninder Singh. ABSOLUTE DOMINATION ON THE SUPER STAR!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:45 PM GMT
Nothing to separate both teams!
Five minutes into the second half and both teams are level on 21-21.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:34 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and Yoddha's have the lead. It might be just one point, but you cannot ignore the fact that they dominated the first 20 minutes.
- 21 Jan 2022 3:29 PM GMT
ALL OUT, BENGAL WARRIORS!
They denied the Yoddhas for long, but have been finally wiped out!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Sukesh to the rescue!
Sukesh Hegde left the lone man standing now and he gets one touch point. All-out saved again!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:25 PM GMT
Maninder saves the all-out!
Maninder Singh is the lone man standing and he walks back with two touch-points. ALL OUT, AVERTED FOR NOW!
- 21 Jan 2022 3:23 PM GMT
Warriors down to 2
The Yoddhas press on the accelerator and the Warriors have been reduced to two men.
Warriors 6-8 Yoddha