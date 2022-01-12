Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 22 - Match 50 - Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 22 of PKL 2021.

Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls Naveen Goyat Dabang Delhi
Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Goyat

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-12T21:18:49+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 22 of the Pro Kabaddi League

Day number 22 of PKL 2021 and we will have teams moving into round number 9 from tonight. The Pirates and Dabangs rule the points table now, with the Paltans and Titans languishing at the bottom.

In action today are the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha followed by the Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.

PKL 2021 Day 22 Schedule

Haryana Steelers v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
