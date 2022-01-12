Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 22 - Match 50 - Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 22 of the Pro Kabaddi League
Day number 22 of PKL 2021 and we will have teams moving into round number 9 from tonight. The Pirates and Dabangs rule the points table now, with the Paltans and Titans languishing at the bottom.
In action today are the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha followed by the Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.
PKL 2021 Day 22 Schedule
Haryana Steelers v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST
Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 12 Jan 2022 3:48 PM GMT
10 minutes left
10 minutes left in the contest and the Bulls have a whopping 30 points lead with Delhi down to their last man once again. The match is surely out of the grasp of Joginder Narwal and boys, the only question is how big will this loss be?
Dabang 17-47 Bulls
- 12 Jan 2022 3:47 PM GMT
Delhi down to 3
They are yet again staring at an all-out. This is not even funny anymore. WHAT DOMINATION!
- 12 Jan 2022 3:43 PM GMT
ALL OUT, DABANG DELHI!
All out number 3 and Dabangs seem down and out.
- 12 Jan 2022 3:41 PM GMT
Delhi are having a meltdown
The Dabangs are having a meltdown. Neither are the raiders bringing the points nor do their defenders have the patience to wait for the right moment.
This is certainly not looking good for them as they are reduced to two men again.
Dabang 35-12 Bulls
- 12 Jan 2022 3:32 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half and the Dabang Delhi have been wiped out for the second time in the match. It seems as if the Dabangs will fall to their second loss of the season and this one might be by a big margin with Naveen not on the mat.
- 12 Jan 2022 3:31 PM GMT
SUPER RAIDDD, PAWANNN!
A Super Raid for Pawan and his victims include Manjeet Chillar, Joginder Narwal and Jeeva Kumar. He has also completed his Super 10 and Dabangs have been reduced to two men.
- 12 Jan 2022 3:27 PM GMT
ALL OUT, DABANG DELHI!
The Dabangs have been wiped out and they seem to be in big trouble. Their raiders have looked completely out of sorts in the absence of Naveen and Ajay Thakur is yet to put a raid.
- 12 Jan 2022 3:22 PM GMT
AJAY THAKUR IS HEREEEE!
Ajay Thakur has been subbed in by the Dabangs. It has been long since we saw him in action. Can he weave his magic in the absence of Naveen?
- 12 Jan 2022 3:21 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, BULLS!
The Bulls are down to three men and they take down Neeraj Narwal with a chain tackle. Wonderful from the defence as they revive Pawan Sehrawat.
Dabang 5-8 Bulls
- 12 Jan 2022 3:14 PM GMT
Neeraj Narwal in pain!
This is not a good sign for Dabang Delhi. They already do not have Naveen, now Neeraj Narwal seems to have picked up some injury. His leg got stuck while attempting a running hand touch.
Early troubles for Delhi.