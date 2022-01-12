PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 22 - Match 50 - Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 22 of the Pro Kabaddi League



Day number 22 of PKL 2021 and we will have teams moving into round number 9 from tonight. The Pirates and Dabangs rule the points table now, with the Paltans and Titans languishing at the bottom.

In action today are the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha followed by the Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls.

PKL 2021 Day 22 Schedule

Haryana Steelers v/s UP Yoddha - 7:30 pm IST

Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls - 8:30 pm IST

