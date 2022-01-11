Log In
Kabaddi

PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 21 - Match 47 - Patna Pirates v/s U Mumba - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 21 of PKL 2021.

Fazel Atrachali U Mumba and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates
Who will win this battle of Iranians between Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh?

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-11T19:42:37+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 21 of the Pro Kabaddi League

Today marks three weeks since the commencement of PKL 2021 and by the end of the night, all the teams would have played eight of their 22 league stage matches. On the cards today is a top half clash of the points table between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, followed by a rock bottom encounter between the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.

PKL 2021 Day 21 Schedule

Patna Pirates v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST

Telugu Titans v/s Gujarat Giants - 8:30 pm IST

Stay tuned!

Live Updates

Kabaddi Indian Kabaddi Pro Kabaddi League 
