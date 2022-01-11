Kabaddi
PKL 2021 LIVE: Day 21 - Match 47 - Patna Pirates v/s U Mumba - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 21 of the Pro Kabaddi League
Today marks three weeks since the commencement of PKL 2021 and by the end of the night, all the teams would have played eight of their 22 league stage matches. On the cards today is a top half clash of the points table between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, followed by a rock bottom encounter between the Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans.
PKL 2021 Day 21 Schedule
Patna Pirates v/s U Mumba - 7:30 pm IST
Telugu Titans v/s Gujarat Giants - 8:30 pm IST
Live Updates
- 11 Jan 2022 2:12 PM GMT
SUPER TACKLE, Ashish!
Ashish Sangwan decides to take things on his own hands and takes down Monu Goyat with a stunning ankle hold. SUPER TACKLE - first of the match.
- 11 Jan 2022 2:11 PM GMT
Mumba down to 3 men
The Pirates defence is on fire, their vice-captain Neeraj is on fire and Mumba have been reduced to three men.
Pirates 14-3 Mumba
- 11 Jan 2022 2:07 PM GMT
ALL OUT, U MUMBA!
Six minutes is all it took for the Pirates to wipe out U Mumba. Prathap did save him once with a touch on Mohammadreza, but Sachin Tanwar puts the finishing touches.
- 11 Jan 2022 2:05 PM GMT
Mumba down to 3
U Mumba are down to three men as Abhishek gets taken down in a do-or-die before Monu Goyat gets one touch point. An early all-out on cards?
Pirates 4-1 Mumba
- 11 Jan 2022 2:04 PM GMT
Prashanth Kumar Rai gets the scoreboard moving
The first points of the match comes via a do-or-die. Pirates skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai with a wonderful escapes and both the Mumba covers - Ashish and Harendra, out.
Pirates 2-0 Mumba
- 11 Jan 2022 1:48 PM GMT
Patna Pirates Starting 7
The usual 7 to start off for the Pirates. No fancy changes by Ram Meher Singh
- 11 Jan 2022 1:47 PM GMT
U Mumba Starting 7
No Ajith for U Mumba tonight. Seems to be related to the injury he picked up in the previous game
- 11 Jan 2022 1:41 PM GMT
Patna Pirates v/s U Mumba
Both, Pirates and Mumba, have been undefeated in their last five matches. Will either one's streak break today? Or will we have yet another tie?
- 11 Jan 2022 1:28 PM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
We are three weeks into the PKL action and by the end of the night, all the teams will have played eight games apiece. The race to the playoffs spot is slowly heating up and it would be interesting to see how teams tackle the pressure from here on.
In action today are the in form Patna Pirates and U Mumba followed by the struggling Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants.
