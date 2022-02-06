Kabaddi
Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi v/s UP Yoddha– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 100 of PKL 2021 between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha.
The 100th match of PKL 2021 and the organisers could not have planned it better with Naveen Goyat's Dabang Delhi taking on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.
Strategic Takeaways
With two wins, two loses and a tie in their last five encounters, the march of the Dabangs have been decelerated a bit. But with Naveen back to the mat, they should fancy their chances against the Yoddha.
The Yoddhas were on a four-match losing streak, before they beat Telugu Titans yesterday with Surender Gill scoring yet another Super 10. Their major focus tonight will certainly be to carry this momentum forward.
Head to Head
The Yoddha has an advantage over the Dabang in head to head encounters. However, the latter did get better of the Yoddhas earlier this season.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 6
Won by UP Yoddha – 4
Won by Dabang Delhi – 2
Tied – 0
When to Watch?
The third match of the day between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 6th February 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
UP Yoddha
Pardeep Narwal
Surender Gill
Srikanth Jadhav
Ashu Singh
Shubham
Sumit
Nitesh Kumar (Captain)
Dabang Delhi
Naveen Goyat
Vijay Malik
Ashu
Manjeet Chillar
Jeeva Kumar
Sandeep Narwal
Joginder Narwal (Captain)
Players to Watch Out
Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)
Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)
Naveen Goyat (Dabang Delhi)
Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)