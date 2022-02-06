Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi v/s UP Yoddha– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The 100th match of PKL 2021 and the organisers could not have planned it better with Naveen Goyat's Dabang Delhi taking on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha.



Strategic Takeaways

With two wins, two loses and a tie in their last five encounters, the march of the Dabangs have been decelerated a bit. But with Naveen back to the mat, they should fancy their chances against the Yoddha.

The Yoddhas were on a four-match losing streak, before they beat Telugu Titans yesterday with Surender Gill scoring yet another Super 10. Their major focus tonight will certainly be to carry this momentum forward.

Head to Head

The Yoddha has an advantage over the Dabang in head to head encounters. However, the latter did get better of the Yoddhas earlier this season.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 6

Won by UP Yoddha – 4

Won by Dabang Delhi – 2

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 6th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Srikanth Jadhav

Ashu Singh

Shubham

Sumit

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Goyat

Vijay Malik

Ashu

Manjeet Chillar

Jeeva Kumar

Sandeep Narwal

Joginder Narwal (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Naveen Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)