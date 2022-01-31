Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi v/s U Mumba– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Dabang Delhi takes on U Mumba in match 85 of PKL 2021 looking to consolidate their position at the top of the table.



Strategic Takeaways

The Dabangs over the past few matches have shown what the damage they can cause even in the absence of Naveen Goyat. Will the star raider return tonight? Well, there have been murmurs.

Mumba, on the other side, have been inconsistent but have won their previous two matches. The return to form of Fazel Atrachali and the form of Abhishek Singh will give them a lot of confidence going into this match.

Head to Head

The U Mumba has always had a massive advantage over the Dabang Delhi in PKL. However, they did stumble to a loss in the previous meeting, thanks to a defensive failure.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 17

Won by U Mumba – 12

Won by Dabang Delhi – 4

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 31st January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi

Vijay Malik

Ashu

Manjeet Chillar

Jeeva Kumar

Sandeep Narwal

Krishan Dhull

Joginder Narwal (Captain)

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh

V Ajith

Rahul Sethpal

Harendra

Ajinkya Kapre

Rinku

Fazel Atrachali (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Manjeet Chillar (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Key Battle

Abhishek Singh v/s Manjeet Chillar

After an inconsistent run in the season both Abhishek Singh and Manjeet Chillar seem to have found their mojo back. While the former has registered Super 10s in both of Mumba's last two contests, the latter registered his first HIGH 5 of the season in their previous encounter.