PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi KC v/s Telugu Titans - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

'The Naveen Express' will be marching towards the Telugu Titans in match number 35 of PKL season eight. It is the battle between Joginder Narwal's undefeated Dabang Delhi KC and Rohit Kumar led winless Telugu Titans. So let's unfold the detailed preview of the clash between two franchises who had a contrasting journey from each other so far.

Strategic Takeaways

Sandeep Narwal's late heroics averted an upset in their last fixture for Dabang Delhi. The Arjuna Awardee saved his team's undefeated streak to suffice their second tied outcome of the season. The inconsistency of Delhi's defence has been a serious concern for coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. Sloppy errors in the last raids of the previous two games kept Telugu Titans away from their first victory of the season. Titans have lost the balance of their roster after the unavailability of Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai due to an injury.

Head to Head

This rivalry has been one-sided all way as both teams dominated each other in the heap. Telugu Titans had a nine-match undefeated streak over the capital franchise since the inception of this bout. Dabang Delhi registered their first win over Titans in the sixth edition of PKL and are laying a three-match winning streak against their counterparts.

Overall H2H record:

12 - Matches

8 - Telugu Titans

3 - Dabang Delhi KC

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 15 of the PKL season eight. The clash is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first encounter between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants on the 5th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Ashu Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Telugu Titans:

Rohit Kumar (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

Rakesh Gowda (Raider)

Adarsh T (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans)

Joginder Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Ruturaj Koravi (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

Naveen Goyat vs Telugu Titans defence

Telugu Titans' winning chances are dependent on how they manage to halt 'The Naveen Express'. Naveen Kumar Goyat is leading the raiding charts of season eight with a hefty margin from his competitors. He has Super 10 against every opponent he faced this season. It will be a tough test for the Telugu Titans defence against this Hurricane of the Capital franchise.