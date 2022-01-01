PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi v/s Tamil Thalaivas – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas are in the two opposite ends of the spectrum in PKL 2021 saw far. While the Dabangs have not lost a single contest this season, the Thalaivas registered their first win yesterday night. Here, we take a look at how the two teams shape up ahead of this crucial encounter.



Strategic Takeaways

Dabang Delhi has not had to face many difficulties in the four matches they have played in the season. They have been led admirably well in the raiding department by Naveen Goyat and Vijay Malik, while the struggling defensive duo of Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar showed glimpses of form in their last encounter against the Bengal Warriors.

The Thalaivas, on the other hand, started on a shaky note by drawing two and losing one despite taking massive leads in all those matches. They however made amends against the Puneri Paltan on the second last match of 2021, thanks to Ajinkya Pawar and will be eyeing to continue this momentum.

Head to Head

Having made their PKL debut in the year 2017 – a season that saw the emergence of Dabang Delhi as a force to reckon with, the Thalaivas are yet to register a single win over the capital-based franchise.

Overall Head to Head record:

Total Matches Played – 4

Won by Dabang Delhi – 4

Won by Tamil Thalaivas – 0

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 1st January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Goyat (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

Manjeet Chillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Joginder Narwal (Captain) (Left Corner)

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet (Raider)

Ajinkya Pawar (Raider)

Athul MS (Raider)

Mohit Jakhar (Right Cover)

Surjeet (Captain) (Left Cover)

Sahil Malik (Left Corner)

Sagar Rathee (Right Corner)

Players to Watch Out

Naveen Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi)

Surjeet (Tamil Thalaivas)

Ajinkya Pawar (Tamil Thalaivas)

Key Battle

Naveen v/s Surjeet

Naveen Goyat has, as usual, been absolutely unstoppable this season. The 21-year-old has already pocketed 66 raid points in just 4 matches. With the Thalaivas defence looking a bit shaky in their previous game, the onus will face on their captain Surjeet to ensure that the 'Naveen Express' spends most of his time off the mat.