PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi v/s Puneri Paltan - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

The Dabangs of the capital city are ready to face the 'Bhaari' challenge of Puneri Paltan. Dabang Delhi KC finished their 2019 campaign as the runners-up and fans must be expecting them to continue the same run. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan wants to forget the past and write up the new era under captain Nitin Tomar. So let's have a look at the detailed preview analysis of the battle between two giant sides of Pro Kabaddi.

Strategy corner

Dabang Delhi's overpowered roster takes a slight edge on paper as the Puneri Paltan does have a lot of renowned faces in their camp. Coach Anup Kumar and captain Nitin Tomar are rewarded with another golden opportunity to prove their worth after having an average performance in season seven. Delhi's Starting 7 looks set with big names on each position. Although coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will have to choose between Vijay Malik and Sushant Sail for the third raider spot and it will be a tough task as both contenders deserve the opportunity.

Head to Head

Both franchises have a lot of similarities between them if we have a look at their PKL journey. They were/are blessed with a golden core of players who are more than enough to clinch the PKL trophy but both of them failed to utilise the opportunity. They have faced each other 14 times at the Pro Kabaddi League stage. Puneri Paltan leads the head to head record but the results of the last 3 encounters went in Delhi's favour. The Dabang trio of Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur was once used to be part of the Puneri Paltan franchise and the trio will be reunited for the first time since their departure from Pune.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

7 - Puneri Paltan

6 - Dabang Delhi

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It will be the second game of Day 2 of Pro Kabaddi League season eight. And the match will begin at 8:30 PM IST, just right after the successful conclusion of the day's first game between Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers on 23rd December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Puneri Paltan:

Nitin Tomar (Raider)

Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)

Pankaj Mohite (Raider)

Sanket Sawant (Left Cover)

Balasaheb Jadhav (Right Cover)

Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner)

Baldev Singh (Right Corner)

Squad: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kadian, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Shubham Shelke, Aslam Inamdar, Govind Gurjar, Victor Obiero, E Subhash, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Hadi Tajik, Sombir Gulia, Karanvir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sourav Kumar

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Rahul Chaudhari (Puneri Paltan)

Nitin Tomar (Puneri Paltan)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Ajay Thakur (Dabang Delhi)

Key Battle

Ajay Thakur vs Rahul Chaudhari

Not a long in season seven, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari were donning the kits of the same franchise. Rahul Chaudhari was brought to Tamil Thalaivas with the ultimate goal of forming a duo with captain Ajay Thakur. But unfortunately, Ajay Thakur suffered through an injury thus Rahul was left as a lone wolf in Thalaivas. Both raiders have gained legendary status in the Pro Kabaddi League. This mini-battle between former Tamil Thalaivas and Indian National teammates is a key reason for the hype of this encounter.