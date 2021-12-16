PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi - Preview, Squad, Expected 7, Schedule

Dabang Delhi had a stellar 2019 campaign where they topped league stage standings but just fell short of Pro Kabaddi League glory. Delhi's claim on the Pro Kabaddi trophy was declined by Bengal Warriors who were also playing their first PKL final.

Dabang Delhi did not get a chance to play even a single playoff game in the first five seasons. Then the arrival of Naveen Kumar Goyat resurrected the fortunes of the franchise. The recipient of Dronacharya Awardee Krishan Kumar Hooda and Arjuna Awardee Sandeep Narwal both are going to be part of Delhi in the upcoming season.





New Dabangs in the town Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur reunion are on the cards for another time after having teamed up in past at Bengaluru Bulls, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas. Dabang Delhi management deserves applause for their decisions and additions to the roster. Delhi added a young aspiring player Vinay Narwal to their squad Brand new season, same old goal Former Indian captain Ajay Thakur has the responsibility to provide the necessary support to Naveen. The 21-year-old Naveen Kumar Goyat has been carrying the raiding department of Delhi since his arrival. Dabang Delhi accommodated some underrated raiders like Vijay Malik, Sushant Sail and Emad Sadaghatina in the attack. Two of the greatest all-rounders of PKL, Sandeep Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar will be also seen playing raiding cameos. The defensive department of Dabang Delhi overpowers their raiding unit based on experience and credibility. Both corner positions will be acquired by the Narwal duo of Sandeep and Joginder. Meanwhile, the veteran pair of Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar will be seen on cover position donning blue colours. These four first-choice defenders of Dabang Delhi are already considered as Pro Kabaddi greats with whopping numbers on their backs. Their combined statistics reads 1,056 tackle points in 430 Pro Kabaddi matches The Naveen Express Kabaddi genius Anup Kumar once termed Naveen as the best kabaddi talent he has ever seen. Anup's statement came before the debut of Naveen and he performed exactly what the latter one predicted. Naveen has scored 435 raid points in the last two seasons which are the third most since his debut at the biggest stage of Kabaddi. Undoubtedly, he will be leading the raiding unit of Delhi from the front. Coach Krishan Hooda has a strong belief in this young lad and his strategies are expected to be framed around The Naveen Express. Dabang Delhi expected Starting7 Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider) Ajay Thakur (Raider) Vijay Malik / Sushant Sail (Raider) Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover) Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover) Joginder Narwal (Left Corner) Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner) Announced fixtures Puneri Paltan - 23 December 2021 U Mumba - 24 December 2021 Gujarat Giants - 26 December 2021 Bengal Warriors - 29 December 2021 Tamil Thalaivas - 1 January 2022 Telugu Titans - 5 January 2022 UP Yoddha - 8 January 2022 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 10 January 2022 Bengaluru Bulls - 12 January 2022 Haryana Steelers - 15 January 2022 Patna Pirates - 18 January 2022 Squad Raiders- Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik All Rounders- Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram Defenders- Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan



