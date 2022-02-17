Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi v/s Patna Pirates– Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head

Will Patna Pirates extend their lead at the top of the PKL 2021 table? Or will Dabang Delhi ensure their playoff qualification when the two sides face off each other in match 126?

An inconsistent run with just one win their last five games means that the Dabang Delhi are yet to confirm their playoff spot. They are still in prime position to make it, but they will have to go past the table toppers Patna Pirates to not only qualify but also confirm their slot in the top two.

The Pirates, on the other hand, are on a winning spree. They not only are the first team to qualify for the playoffs, but have also ensured a top-placed finish with two matches in hand. The only aim for them would now be to hand game time to the youngsters and finish the league stage on a high.

Head to Head

The Pirates have an advantage over the Dabangs when it comes to head to head encounters.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played - 13

Won by Patna Pirates - 7

Won by Dabang Delhi - 5

Tied - 1

When to Watch?

The third match of the day between Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates is expected to begin at 9:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 17th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Goyat

Krishan Dhull

Manjeet Chillar

Vijay Malik

Neeraj Narwal

Sandeep Narwal

Joginder Narwal (Captain)

Patna Pirates

Prashanth Kumar Rai (Captain)

Sachin Tanwar

Monu Goyat

Neeraj

Sajin C

Mohammadreza Shadloui

Sunil

Players to Watch Out

Naveen Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Sachin Tanwar (Patna Pirates)