Kabaddi
PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi v/s Haryana Steelers – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle
All you need to know about match 68 of PKL 2021 between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers.
The Dabang Delhi went past Haryana Steelers by three points when they clashed earlier in PKL 2021. Here, we take a look at how the teams shape up as the Steelers seek revenge.
Strategic Takeaways
The biggest question ahead of the match is certainly whether Naveen Goyat is match fit or not and if he is not, will the Dabangs take a risk and play him? The latter looks rather unlikely with Sandeep Narwal showing in the last game as to what a big asset he can be to the team in the raiding department.
On the other hand, consistency has been the major enemy for the Steelers. They have had someone or the other stepping up with brilliant individual performances in almost every match, but lack of team effort means that they are lagging behind towards the bottom half of the points table.
Head to Head
The Haryana Steelers have a favourable statistic when it comes to head to head encounters against Dabang Delhi. But, the Dabangs snapped their losing run in the season when they went past the Steelers 28-25 last week.
Overall H2H
Total Matches Played – 9
Won by Haryana Steelers – 6
Won by Dabang Delhi – 3
Tied – 0
When to Watch?
The first match of the day between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers is expected to begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 21st January 2022.
Live Streaming
All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.
Expected 7
Dabang Delhi
Naveen Goyat
Vijay Malik
Ashu
Manjeet Chillar (Captain)
Vikash D
Sandeep Narwal
Joginder Narwal
Haryana Steelers
Vikas Kandola (Captain)
Rohit Gulia
Meetu Sharma
Jaideep Kuldeep
Ravi Kumar
Surendar Nada
Mohit Nandal
Players to Watch Out
Vijay Malik (Dabang Delhi)
Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)
Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)
Jaideep Kuldeep (Haryana Steelers)
Key Battle
Dabang Delhi raiders v/s Jaideep Kuldeep
Jaideep has been the find of this season and already has three high 5s against his name, besides also being in the top three defenders of the season. With Naveen missing out on this contest being a possibility, the onus will be on Vijay Malik and Sandeep Narwal to counter this youngster who has been rising in confidence with each passing match.