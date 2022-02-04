Pro Kabaddi : Dabang Delhi v/s Bengaluru Bulls – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Dabang Delhi will stride out to the mat in match 93 of PKL 2021, seeking revenge for their 39-point loss earlier this season against the Bengaluru Bulls.



Strategic Takeaways

The Bulls handed the Naveen-less Dabangs a massive loss earlier this season. But, things have changed since then. The Dabangs have found a formula to win without their star raider, while the Bulls have struggled to keep their winning momentum going off late.

The Dabangs did play Naveen in their previous encounter, but he looked far from his best and was substituted towards the end of the first half.

Head to Head

The Dabang Delhi have an edge over the Bengaluru Bulls in head to head encounters. But, the scars of their loss against the Bulls earlier this season is something the Dabangs would have to deal with when they take the mat today.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 15

Won by Dabang Delhi – 8

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 6

Tied – 1

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 4th February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Goyat

Vijay Malik

Ashu

Manjeet Chillar

Jeeva Kumar

Sandeep Narwal

Joginder Narwal (Captain)

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Mohit Sehrawat

Ankit

GB More

Bharat

Saurabh Nandal

Aman

Players to Watch Out

Manjeet Chillar (Dabang Delhi)

Naveen (Dabang Delhi)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Pawan Sehrawat v/s Manjeet Chillar

Pawan Sehrawat ran riot with 27 raid points the last time these two sides met. But, things have changed since. Manjeet Chillar has found form just at the right time for the Dabangs and they would rely on the veteran's experience to counter the high-flyer.