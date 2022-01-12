PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi KC v/s Bengaluru Bulls - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Dabang Delhi versus Bengaluru Bulls will be a blockbuster game where we will witness Pro Kabaddi's two current best raiders, Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Goyat in action. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this action-packed match number 50 of season eight.

Strategic Takeaways

Both franchises are currently standing on the top half of the points table. But both the teams are coming back into the action suffering from a forgettable outing in their last fixture. Dabang Delhi's veteran stars are continuously failing to step up when Naveen is off the mat.

Head to Head

The capital-based franchise is leading the head-to-head count with a hefty margin. Delhi has dominated the Bulls so much that the red army could win only one match from their last eight encounters. Randhir Singh Sehrawat is eying on revenge as his Bulls were knocked by Dabangs of Krishan Kumar Hooda in the Semifinal round of season seven. Dabang Delhi's three core players Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal and Ajay Thakur are already club legend figures for the Karnataka-based franchise. Meanwhile, Chandran Ranjit was Delhi's second most successful raider from the previous campaign and he will be donning the red attire of Bengaluru tonight.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

8 - Dabang Delhi KC

5 - Bengaluru Bulls

1 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 22 of the PKL season eight. The Golden Jubilee encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers on the 12th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Ashu Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Bharat Hooda (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mohit Sehrawat (Right Cover)

Aman Antil (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Manjeet Chhillar (Dabang Delhi)

Key Battle

Naveen Goyat vs Pawan Sehrawat

Naveen Goyat and Pawan Sehrawat are two of the hottest raiding commodities in the Pro Kabaddi League right now. They faced each other in the finals of the recently concluded 68th Men's Senior National Championship where Naveen's Services side was stunned by the Railways led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Pawan's recent record against the capital-based franchise hints that he will be fully charged tonight.

Pawan Sehrawat against Dabang Delhi since his return to Bengaluru Bulls:



4 - Matches

59 - Raid points

14.75 - Average raid points

3 - Super 10s

3 - Tackle points