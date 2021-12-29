PKL 2021: Dabang Delhi KC v/s Bengal Warriors - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Strategic takeaways

Bengal Warriors were handed over a one-point defeat by Bengaluru Bulls in their last fixture. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi shared match-points with 7th placed Gujarat Giants in a low-scoring thriller. Both teams possess the same balanced game approach which helps them to march steadily. Dabang Delhi KC is also the only undefeated side in PKL season eight and the capital-based franchise would like to sustain their run further.

Head to Head

The last battle of this rivalry was in the finals of Pro Kabaddi League season seven, where Bengal Warriors outscored Dabangs to grab the Pro Kabaddi glory. Bengal also managed to pass all three Dabang Delhi battles from last season as undefeated. This Bengal campaign came in a rage of season six where Delhi knocked them out of eliminator and also whitewashed them in seasonal head to head encounters.

Overall H2H record:

15 - Matches

7 - Bengal Warriors

6 - Dabang Delhi KC

2 - Tie

When to watch?

Pro Kabaddi's Day 8 action will begin with the high-profile encounter between the defending champions and runners-up side. The clash will be aired live at 7:30 PM on 29th December of 2021.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Dabang Delhi KC:

Naveen Kumar Goyat (Raider)

Ajay Thakur (Raider)

Vijay Malik (Raider)

Manjeet Chhillar (Left Cover)

Jeeva Kumar (Right Cover)

Joginder Narwal (Left Corner)

Sandeep Narwal (Right Corner)

Squad: Joginder Narwal (C), Naveen Kumar Goyat, Ajay Thakur, Sushant Sail, Emad Sadaghatina, Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Balram, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Sumit, Dipak, Mohit, Vikash Kumar, Vinay Narwal, Krishan

Bengal Warriors:

Maninder Singh (Raider)

Sukesh Hegde (Raider)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder)

Parveen Satpal (Left Cover)

Darshan J (Right Cover)

Rinku Narwal (Left Corner)

Abozar Mighani (Right Corner)

Squad: Maninder Singh (C), Rishank Devadiga, Sukesh Hegde, Ravindra Kumawat, Akash Pikalmunde, Anand V, Sumit Malik, Moein Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Sachin Vittala, Darshan J, Vijin Thangadurai, Rohit Banne, Parveen, Amit

Players to Watch out For

Naveen Goyat (Dabang Delhi)

Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Bengal Warriors)

Sandeep Narwal (Dabang Delhi)

Ajay Thakur (Dabang Delhi)

Key Battle

Naveen Kumar Goyat vs Maninder Singh

Both of these striking raiders have been running riot in this edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. 'The Naveen Express' is currently topping the raiding leaderboards with 42 raid points. On the other hand, Maninder just had a memorable performance against the Bulls scoring 17 raid points which were almost 50% of Bengal's total score. This mini-battle will determine the raiding supremacy between these two hurricanes. And the winner of this battle will ensure final results in his team's favour.