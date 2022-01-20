PKL 2021: Change in fixture leaves fans wondering

In the very first match of the second half of PKL 2021, the Bengaluru Bulls were expected to take on the Patna Pirates. But, that particular fixture is announced to have been rescheduled to a later date and replaced by the Bulls taking on the Bengal Warriors instead.



The reason behind this change in schedule is yet to be revealed.

The Patna Pirates took to their official Twitter handle to announce the same.

"Mashal Sports, organisers of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, along with the management of Patna Pirates, have decided to reschedule their match no. 67 against Bengaluru Bulls. The fixture will be rescheduled to a later date," the Pirates tweeted.

.

.

.#PatnaPirates #PiratesMeriJaan #VivoProKabaddi





The Bengal Warriors too followed the same route to announce that they would take on the Bengaluru Bulls tonight - a contest which is not in schedule for the second half of the league.

"#AamarWarriors will now be playing Match 67 of the #vivoProKabaddi Season 8, against the Bengaluru Bulls at 8:30 PM tonight," they wrote.

🚨 SCHEDULE CHANGE 🚨#AamarWarriors will now be playing Match 67 of the #vivoProKabaddi Season 8, against the Bengaluru Bulls at 8:30 PM tonight 👊🏼#BLRvBEN #SuperHitPanga





With the reason for the change in fixture not announced, it has just led to various speculations on social media.







