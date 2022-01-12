PKL 2021: Biggest win margins in each season

The Bengaluru Bulls decimated a Naveen-less Dabang Delhi by a margin of 39 points in match 50 of PKL 2021. This is the second-biggest margin of victory in PKL history, going past the Bulls' 40-point win in season 5 over the UP Yoddha.

Here, we take a look at the biggest margin of victories in each season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Season 1

Telugu Titans 60-24 Puneri Paltan

Telugu Titans were dominating forces in the first edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Telugu Titans' raiding unit of Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Sukesh Hegde thrashed the Pune side who were without the services of their star captain Wazir Singh. It was Deepak Niwas Hooda who emerged as a player of the match scoring 16 raid points in a 36-point victory for Titans.

Season 2

Dabang Delhi 21-51 Jaipur Pink Panthers

It was a Do-or-Die match for the Jaipur Pink Panthers side to keep their playoff hopes alive. and the defending champions of that season lived up to the expectations by defeating Dabang Delhi at their home venue. It was a big win for Jaipur as the Delhi side had the best raider (Kashiling Adake) and best defender (Ravinder Pahal) of that season. Pink Panthers enforced all-outs on Dabangs whopping five times in a 30-point victory.

Season 3

Dabang Delhi 34-67 Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi was thrashed by the Patna Pirates who were raging forces in that season. Services star raider Rohit Kumar scored 16 points against the capital-based franchise in that encounter. The outbursting result in favour of Patna came under the leadership of raging Sandeep Narwal who led the side in the absence of Manpreet Singh.

Season 4

Dabang Delhi 41-20 Bengal Warriors

For the third consecutive time, the Dabang Delhi side featured in a record-breaking encounter. But, the Dabangs emerged victorious this time. Dabang Delhi ensured a thumping 21-point victory over Bengal Warriors who were playing their last game of the season four campaign. Strike raider Kashiling Adake scored 13 raid points and helped Delhi to register their first and only win of the season four home leg.

Season 5

Bengaluru Bulls 64-24 UP Yoddha

Bengaluru Bulls captain Rohit Kumar displayed a raiding masterclass against the debutants UP Yoddha. At that time, Rohit's tally of 32 raid points in a match was the highest score record in the PKL. It was later broken by the most valuable player of that season Pardeep Narwal in the same season. The 40-point triumph still stands as the highest margin victory in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Season 6

Dabang Delhi 19-44 U Mumba

An unstable Dabang Delhi side was thrashed by Mighty U Mumba who were the front-runners for the PKL trophy that season. Siddharth Desai was enjoying his debut season at the grandest stage of PKL and bagged 12 raid points in that encounter. Meanwhile, Iranian Sultan Fazel Atrachali also completed his High 5 by rattling the Delhi attack.

Season 7

UP Yoddha 17-48 Bengal Warriors

After all, season seven truly belonged to the Bengal Warriors side. The Kolkata-based franchise kick-started their campaign by registering a 31-point victory over the semi-finalists of the sixth edition. Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh was playing his first-ever Pro Kabaddi match and scored a memorable Super 10. Captain Maninder's nine raid points and seven tackle points contribution of Baldev Singh completely outplayed the Nitesh Kumar led Yoddhas from the game.

Season 8

Dabang Delhi 22-61 Bengaluru Bulls

Who thought that Bengaluru Bulls will manage to register a 39-point victory against Dabangs who were defeated only once before turning up for this fixture. Bengaluru utilised the golden opportunity of Naveen's absence in the game. The Bulls targeted the weak areas of Delhi and tightened their grip throughout the 40 minutes. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat claimed 27 raid points is a record for the best individual performance this season which was earlier held by 'The Naveen Express'.