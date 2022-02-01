Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls v/s UP Yoddha – Preview, Expected 7, Live Streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to Head, Key Battle

The Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddha in a bid to get their PKL 2021 campaign back on track in match 87.



Strategic Takeaways

Though the Bulls sit on the second position in the points table, they are in a spot of bother after having lost four of their last five games. A defensive overhaul by Randhir Singh Sehrawat in their last match did not help either as Pawan and co continue to sink with each passing game.

The Yoddha, too, are struggling for momentum having lost their previous two matches. At one point it seemed as if they have reached their best, but defeats in the last two matches have left their fate hanging in balance.

Head to Head

The Bengaluru Bulls have a slight advantage over the UP Yoddha in PKL. But their previous meeting ended with a massive 15-point win for the Yoddhas, thanks to a stunning show by Srikanth Jadhav.

Overall H2H

Total Matches Played – 10

Won by Bengaluru Bulls – 6

Won by UP Yoddha – 4

Tied – 0

When to Watch?

The second match of the day between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre on 1st February 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on Star Sports Network on Television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for the LIVE Streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat (Captain)

Chandran Ranjith

Bharat

Mahender Singh

Mohit Sehrawat

Aman

Saurabh Nandal

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal

Surender Gill

Srikanth Jadhav

Ashu Singh

Shubham

Sumit

Nitesh Kumar (Captain)

Players to Watch Out

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)