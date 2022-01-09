PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls v/s UP Yoddha - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

A battle between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha - two similar rosters with energetic offence and balanced defence. Pro Kabaddi League's most successful raider, Pardeep Narwal will be up against his former side which introduced him at this stage. So let's unfold the detailed preview of this electrifying encounter in match number 44 of season eight.

Strategic Takeaways

It's high time that Bengaluru coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat rewards GB More a place in the Starting 7. More is a utility player who is grabbing the limited opportunities from the substitute bench. Chandran Ranjit may get rest according to rotation policy while having GB More and Deepak Narwal as support raiders. UP Coach Jasveer Singh will find himself in a dilemma while choosing between Shrikant Jadhav and youngster Ankit for the third raider spot.

Head to Head

Bengaluru Bulls have always been dominant forces against the Uttar Pradesh based franchise. Yoddhas ended the Bull's five-match winning run over them last season and went on to complete a double in league stages. Although Bengaluru had the last laugh in the previous season where they knocked out the counterparty from the title race.

Overall H2H record:

9 - Matches

7 - Bengaluru Bulls

2 - UP Yoddha

0 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second battle of matchday 19 of the PKL season eight. The encounter is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the successful conclusion of the first match between Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan on the 9th January of 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

GB More (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

UP Yoddha:

Pardeep Narwal (Raider)

Surender Gill (Raider)

Shrikant Jadhav (All-rounder)

Shubham Kumar Baliyan (Left Cover)

Ashu Singh (Right Cover)

Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner)

Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Squad: Nitesh Kumar (C), Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Gulveer Singh, James Kamweti, Aman Hooda, Ankit, Mohammad Taghi, Rohit Tomar, Sahil, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Bintu Narwal, Shubham Baliyan, Gaurav Kumar, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar

Players to Watch out For

Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddha)

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddha)

Surender Gill (UP Yoddha)

Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Pardeep Narwal vs Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

It is a battle between two raiders who have changed the dynamics of modern-day raiding. 'Dubki-King' Pardeep Narwal against the Storm of Bengaluru captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Even though Pawan seemed more dangerous than Pardeep this season, the Pro Kabaddi universe is aware of the capabilities of the record-breaker.