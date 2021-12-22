PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls v/s U Mumba - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Key Battle, Head to Head

U Mumba will be taking on Bengaluru Bulls in the opening battle of the season. The PKL universe will be eying on this inaugural clash between second season and sixth season champions. Let's have a look at the detailed preview of this high-voltage encounter.

Strategy corner

U Mumba coach Subramanian Rajaguru is making his coaching debut and he will face Randhir Singh Sehrawat who witnessed all Pro Kabaddi seasons from the coach's corner. Randhir Singh Sehrawat transforms his aggressive energy to his boys playing on the mat. Meanwhile, Subramanian Rajaguru may surprise everyone with his unknown coaching abilities. Rajaguru must have been acquainted with the opponent team's tactics as Randhir Singh Sehrawat's former scholar Ashish Sangwan will be present in the U Mumba camp.

Head to Head

Bengaluru Bulls were knocked by U Mumba from the Pro Kabaddi title race in the first two seasons. Although Bengaluru Bulls quickly returned the favour by crushing them U Mumba's must-win game and spoilt their playoff qualifications scenario. Bengaluru Bulls defeated U Mumba side in both games from last season.

Overall H2H record:

14 - Matches

9 - U Mumba

5 - Bengaluru Bulls

0 - Draw

When to Watch?

The battle between these two giant sides will commence at 7:30 PM IST on 22nd December 2021. It will be played at Bengaluru's Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel which is the solitary venue for the whole season.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mohit Sehrawat (Right Cover)

Amit Sheoran (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat(C), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Maghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

U Mumba:

Abhishek Singh (Raider)

V Ajith Kumar (Raider)

Ajinkya Kapre (All-Rounder)

Mohsen Mghsoudlou (All-Rounder)

Harendra Kumar (Left Cover)

Sunil Siddhagawli (Right Cover)

Fazel Atrachali (Left Corner)

Squad: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh (VC), V Ajith Kumar, Jashandeep Singh, Navneet, Rahul Rana, Kamlesh, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Sunil Siddhagawli, Ajeet, Rinku, Prince, Baljinder Singh, Rahul, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Pankaj, Monu

Players to Watch out for

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba)

Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Key Battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Fazel Atrachali

Bengaluru Bulls' striking star Pawan Kumar Sehrawat raids on the right side where he will face Sultan Fazel Atrachali directly. Pawan played a key role in the last two victories over U Mumba scoring as the U Mumba captain failed to guard the defence. The Iranian left corner managed to score only five tackle points from those two encounters. Fazel might be eager is to get better of the Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the newest chapter of this rivalry.