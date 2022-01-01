PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls v/s Telugu Titans - Preview, Expected 7, Live streaming, Players to Watch out, Head to head, Key battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's storm will be up against the struggling Titans in the second PKL clash of the new year. Telugu Titans will have to leave no stone unturned to register their first win of the season. So let's have a look at the detailed preview of this high-profile derby between two southern sides.

Strategic Takeaways

Telugu Titans are the only franchise that is yet to taste victory in season eight. They were defeated by Haryana Steelers in their last fixture with a slight margin of two points. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls transformed themselves as the striking force after suffering from an upset on opening day. Bengaluru Bulls are eying to stride their three-match winning streak further. The inclusion of GB More replacing Bharat in the Starting 7 is highly expected from the gaffer Randhir Singh Sehrawat.

Head to Head

Bengaluru Bulls have always been dominant forces against the Yellow Brigade. The red army is currently on an eight-match undefeated streak against the counterparty. Telugu's last victory over the rivals came in July 2016 at the fourth edition of PKL. Rohit Kumar will take down his former side Bengaluru led by his former deputy Pawan. Rohit spent four seasons at Bengaluru gaining a club legend status by winning the sixth edition as a captain.

Overall H2H record:

17 - Matches

11 - Bengaluru Bulls

3 - Telugu Titans

3 - Tie

When to watch?

It is the second game of the first PKL matchday of the year 2022. The Southern Derby is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST just right after the conclusion of the first battle between U Mumba and UP Yoddha on the 1st of January 2022.

Live Streaming

All the matches are expected to be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. You can also tune in to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming.

Expected 7

Bengaluru Bulls:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

GB More (All-rounder)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mayur Kadam (Right Cover)

Aman Antil (Left Corner)

Sourabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Squad: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh (VC), Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik

Telugu Titans:

Siddharth Desai (Raider)

Rohit Kumar (Raider)

Ankit Beniwal (Raider)

C Arun (Left Cover)

Surinder Singh (Right Cover)

Sandeep Kandola (Left Corner)

Ruturaj Koravi (Right Corner)

Squad: Rohit Kumar (C), Siddharth Desai (VC), Rajnish Dalal, Rakesh Gowda, Galla Raju, Ankit Beniwal, Amit Chauhan, Hyunsu Park, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, C Arun, Akash Arsul, Adarsh T, Akash Chaudhari, Manish, Prince, Abe Tetsuro

Players to Watch out For

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Siddharth Desai (Telugu Titans)

Rohit Kumar (Telugu Titans)

Chandran Ranjit (Bengaluru Bulls)

Sandeep Kandola (Telugu Titans)

Key Battle

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Siddharth Desai

It is the battle between two elite raiders of PKL who rose to fame from season six. Pawan's tally of 22 points played a pivotal role in a one-sided victory over the Steelers. Interestingly, Titans also face Haryana in their previous fixture where Siddharth 'Bahubali' Desai's diligent efforts went in vain. They are among the top five highest averaging raid points scorers this season so far. Both of these star raiders scored 23 points each during their last face-off at the Pro Kabaddi stage.