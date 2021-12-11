PKL 2021: Bengaluru Bulls - Preview, Squad, Expected 7, Schedule

The Bengaluru Bulls have established themselves as the most destructive force in the last few seasons. Entire season eight will be played at Bengaluru's Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre due to COVID restrictions, but will it prove to be an advantage to Randhir Singh's side?

The aggressive playstyle proved as the success mantra and key factor in their resurgence and the Bulls have been considered as the title favourites ever since then. Pawan and the boys are fully charged to contend for the title but this time, at their own backyard!

The Sehrawat Factor

Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat is the most iconic figure in the history of this franchise. He has been carrying the coach's responsibility from the first season. He witnessed all phases of Bengaluru Bulls as the only coach to be a part of the same franchise for straight eight seasons. He is the one who nurtured the talent of Pawan Sehrawat who in turn considers him the 'Godfather'.

Randhir Singh and management used a sublime approach at the auction table. Bengaluru released their star captain Rohit Kumar but also brought appropriate replacements. Thus, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is permanently named as the skipper who received this opportunity last season due to the unavailability of Rohit Kumar.

Roster Upgradation

Bengaluru Bulls finished their previous PKL campaign as the semi-finalists. Hence the management acknowledged the fact that overhaul will be unnecessary for them. Bulls retained almost the same squad with the faith to maintain the core. Their main aim behind new signings was to increase squad depth.

Chandran Ranjit arrival may help Pawan to operate with freedom. While two Do-or-Die specialists Deepak Narwal and GB More will be eying on limited opportunities. Dong Geon Lee and Abolfazl Maghsodlou add the foreign touch of surprise to this power-packed raiding unit.

Although the defensive department's recruitment seems limited but it seems adequate. The corner position depends on promising defenders Amit Sheoran and Saurabh Nandal. Left cover Mahender Singh evidently owns his Starting 7 spot in that position. It will be interesting to see who forms cover pair partnership with Mahender as there are few promising contenders including Mohit Sehrawat who played this role previously, the rising Maharashtrian star Mayur Kadam and Bangladeshi stalwart Ziaur Rahman.

The Bengaluru Bulls roster seems quite powerful on paper with the chances of playoff qualification looking a certainty.

Bengaluru Bulls expected Starting 7:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (Raider)

Chandran Ranjit (Raider)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou (Raider)

Mahender Singh (Left Cover)

Mohit Sehrawat (Right Cover)

Amit Sheoran (Left Corner)

Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner)

Announced fixtures:

U Mumba, 22 December 2021

Tamil Thalaivas, 24 December 2021

Bengal Warriors, 26 December 2021

Haryana Steelers, 30 December 2021

Telugu Titans, 1 January 2022

Puneri Paltan, 2 January 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers, 6 January 2022

UP Yoddha, 9 January 2022

Dabang Delhi KC, 12 January 2022

Gujarat Giants, 14 January 2022

Patna Pirates, 16 January 2022

Squad:

Raiders- Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More, Abolfazl Mghsodlou, Dong Geon Lee, Rohit Sangwan, Banty, Naseeb

Defenders- Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal, Ziaur Rahman, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Vikas, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik